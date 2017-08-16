Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions



Metro Inc.’s (MRU-T) third-quarter financial results were “short on summer sizzle,” according to Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe, who emphasized the grocer’s stock is “still a buy.”

“We believe that investors should look through the largely mix-driven F3Q17 miss (on EPS of 78 cents versus consensus of 79 cents), and that the 2018 wage inflation fears’ impact on earnings power currently priced into the grocery group overstates the reality,” said Mr. Tyghe. “While our estimate revisions provide for cost pressures on (what we characterize as) the comically short notice, largest proposed minimum wage increases in a generation, we believe that the potential mitigating actions are more pronounced than recognized.”

