One way to invest in iPhones without investing in Apple Inc. is to invest in Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO-Q), maker of semiconductors.

“Broadcom reports earnings Thursday after the market close and we anticipate strong results and guidance in part due to our smartphone survey work indicating solid near-term sales with strong pent-up consumer demand for iPhone products,” said Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. analyst Michael Walkley in a research note. “We expect Broadcom to issue strong October quarter guidance reflecting 40 per cent content growth in the new iPhone platform with eight products up from five products in iPhone 7. As a result, we believe our October quarter and fiscal 2018 estimates could prove conservative given our increasing confidence Apple is ramping the new iPhone 8 products for the holiday season.”

