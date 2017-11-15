Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) remains a "great story," according to Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Russell Stanley.

However, expressing concerns about the medical marijuana company's current valuation in comparison to its peers, he downgraded his rating for its stock to "sell" from "hold."

"Canopy is one of the more widely followed cannabis companies," said Mr. Stanley. "Nonetheless, given the newness of the legal cannabis industry and the rapid growth many companies are undertaking, there is considerable variation in analyst estimates, even for companies that are reasonably well covered. Partly as a result of this variability, consensus estimates (as reported by Capital IQ) exclude some revenue and EBITDA estimates that Capital IQ views as outliers. … We concede that our estimates are more conservative than those of our peers, particular out a few years. However, even when we exclude our estimates from the mix, the stock is overvalued at current levels, in our view."

On Tuesday, shares of the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company dropped 2.1 per cent to $19.96 in reaction to second-quarter financial results that fell below the Street's expectations.

Canopy reported revenue for the quarter of $17.6-million, more than doubling its result for the same period a year ago, however it missed Mr. Stanley's estimate of $22.9-million and the consensus expectation of $19.8-million. An EBITDA loss of $6.2-million was also higher than anticipated, finishing above both projections (losses of $5.3-million and $3-million, respectively).

Despite the mixed results, Mr. Stanley did emphasize the company's balance sheet has "significant firepower" moving forward.

"At quarter end, the company had cash and equivalents of $108.2-million, and total debt of $9.6-million," he said. "The investment by Constellation Brands closed subsequent to the quarter end, and we therefore use our estimate for Q318 net cash of $330.2-million for valuation purposes."

He maintained a $13 target price for Canopy shares. The analyst average target is currently $18.92, according to Bloomberg data.

"The stock has rallied 56 per cent in just over two weeks since WEED announced a $245-million investment by Constellation Brands (STZ-N)," said Mr. Stanley. "While we continue to view WEED as deserving a valuation premium for its industry leadership in a number of respects, the multiple implied by the current share price (56 times consensus enterprise value to calendar 2019 EBITDA, or 42 times the average of all published estimates excluding our own) is now several times the cannabis group average of 12.4 times."

Meanwhile, Cormark Securities Inc. analyst Jesse Pytlak also downgraded the stock, moving it to "market perform" from "speculative buy" with a target of $18 (up from $16.50).



Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka maintained a "hold" rating and raised his target to $17 from $14.



Mr. Maruoka said: "Despite this miss, we believe that investor focus remains quarely on legalization of the recreational market and strategic investment from Constellation Brands. Based on our conversations with management, we believe this strategic partnership will drive value in the medium term, facilitating the development of new cannabis-based products and higher pricing. To reflect this strategic value, we increased our pricing growth assumptions for 2020 and 2021, when the federal government is expected to allow a broader range of ancillary cannabis products. Further, because we believe that Canopy is among the best-positioned LPs to capitalize on the rec opportunity, we have lowered our assumed WACC in our rec model to an industry-low 11 per cent (from 13 per cent)."

=====

Raymond James analyst Kurt Molnar said he "cannot help but worry" about the third-quarter financial results for RMP Energy Inc. (RMP-T) given the small size of the company following recent asset dispositions.

Though he called the results "somewhat distracting" as they included contributions from recently sold assets, Mr. Molnar emphasized they should not be ignored as they "materially" lagged expectations.

"We could end up being dead wrong, and things may go swimmingly for RMP and their plan, but given the recent broad based correction in the energy stocks, we think there are more mature business plans with less risk that we find more appealing options," said Mr. Molnar.

Accordingly, he downgraded his rating for RMP shares to "underperform" from "market perform."

"Production was in line with prior released guidance but virtually every cash cost was higher than expected at the same time share count and warrants outstanding grew (previously disclosed) but where options grew materially too," said Mr. Molnar. "Production of 4,010 barrels of oil equivalent per day (31-per-cent liquids) was mildly ahead of our 4,000 Boed (31-per-cent liqui ds) forecast but cash flow of negative $3.3-million was much lower than the $1.7-million we had forecast. Even if one added back the $2-million paid to outgoing management, RMP would have posted negative cash flow in the quarter on cash costs that were much higher than forecast.

"They do have material positive working capital but we expect that working capital will be down to something in the order of $20-million or less by the end of 1Q18 where $9-million of that working capital will be shares in a private company. This makes the announcement of pursuing a $7.5-million NCIB issuer bid a risky step in our view (if the NCIB is approved and shares are repurchased). By summer, net cash could therefore largely be exhausted and spending capacity of the business model could be limited to run rate quarterly cash flows (plus $5-million of bank capacity). As a small company run rate cash flow could be quite modest even with drilling success this winter. As a going concern then, we would expect RMP to need to have to issue equity after having recently bought back shares on the NCIB. We don't think that strategy is a sound one."

Mr. Molnar lowered his target for RMP shares to 55 cents from 60 cents. The average on the Street is 85 cents.

"RMP's stock has recently moved up tracking oil price, yet reported liquids leverage and total production is now lower than in 3Q when they had negative cash flow," he said. "We simply think investors should consider other E&P options as a better balance of risk and reward."

Elsewhere, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Todd Kepler raised his rating for the stock to "speculative buy" from "hold" with a target of $1, up from 65 cents.

"The stock is currently valued at 11.4 times our 2018 estimated enterprise value/EBITDA, versus the peer group average of 4.3 times," said Mr. Kepler. "Our new target is decomposed into a $0.65 core valuation plus $0.35 for the value of the undeveloped acreage. Although the current EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly higher than its peers, we point out that this is a very early stage property with only three producing wells, and therefore expect the Company to 'grow' into its multiple."

=====

Gamehost Inc.'s (GH-T) financial results are still feeling the effects of the recovery economy in Alberta, said Acumen Capital analyst Brian Pow.

Though Mr. Pow said he's seeing seeing positive improvements from at the casino company's Great Northern location in Grande Prairie, he feels its Boomtown location in Ft. McMurray and Deerfoot in Calgary are still dealing with a "struggling, albeit improving, economy."

Accordingly, he lowered his rating for the Red Deer-based company to "hold" from "speculative buy."

"There is correlation between Alberta's unemployment rate and GH's revenue, to some extent," said Mr. Pow. "While this isn't an exact science, it provides us with some insight into Alberta's health and disposable income potential.

"While we had made minimal changes to our go-forward estimates, we are cognizant that a meaningful turn around for GH won't occur until a rebound in Alberta's oil prices and therefore jobs, occur. We note with the recent increase to WTI, and if sustained, we could see meaningful job creation which would help drive disposable incomes to GH facilities."

On Tuesday, Gamehost reported quarterly operating revenue of $17.2-million, which was in line with the analyst's projection ($17.5-million) and up 1.2 per cent year over year. However, he noted last year's result was hurt by the closure of the Boomtown location due to wildfires and added: "Fort McMurray's post-wildfire rebuild has not materialized to the extent it was expected, or has been more than offset by the cutbacks in the oil patch."

EBITDA of $7.2-million topped Mr. Pow's projection of $6.9-million, due largely to higher gross margins, but it was a drop of 3 per cent year over year. Earnings per share of 18 cents met his expectation and was a penny better than a year ago.

"The Grande Prairie area continues to show year-over-year improvements from the regional step up in O&G activity and is posting impressive growth results, while Calgary and Fort McMurray continue to be impacted from the oil and gas downturn," he said.

Mr. Pow maintained a target price for the stock of $10.50, which is the consensus.

=====

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN-T) is "crushin' it," said Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis, calling its third-quarter results "exceptionally strong."

Believing the REIT's organic growth profile is unparalleled among Canadian peers, Mr. Markidis raised his target for the Ottawa-based company.

"IIP has the best earnings and NAV growth potential in our coverage universe," he said. "It is our top idea in the multifamily sector."

On Tuesday, InterRent reported quarterly funds from operations per unit of 11.8 cents, exceeding Mr. Markidis's estimate of 11.1 cents.

He called its operating performance "very strong" with same property net operating income up 11.2 per cent (with revenues up 6.2 per cent and expenses down 2.3 per cent).

"Effective with the December monthly payment, investors are being rewarded with an 11-per-cent distribution increase, which will take the annualized rate to 27 cents per unit," he said. "The magnitude of the increase is notably higher than the 5-per-cent increase we had incorporated into our model. In our view, this provides an important signal with respect to management's confidence heading into 2018."

Keeping a "buy" rating for the REIT, his target rose by a loonie to $10. Consensus is $9.76.

Elsewhere, calling it "another stellar quarter," Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges raised his target for InterRent units to $10.25 from $9 with a "strong buy" rating (unchanged).

"InterRent's senior management team has established a compelling track record of creating value for the REIT's unitholders over the past several years, as exhibited by the REIT's total return performance and strong growth in FFO/unit and AFFO/unit achieved to date," said Mr. Sturges. "InterRent's active management strategy is anticipated to continue to surface value from recently well-located, previously undermanaged properties in Ontario and Quebec. We expect the REIT to continue to source apartment acquisition opportunities that provide long-term NAV and AFFO/unit accretion through additional capital investment and active management strategies. "

=====

In other analyst actions:

Scotia Capital analyst Jason Bouvier downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) to "sector perform" from "sector outperform" with a $14 target. The analyst average price target is $16.64.

Mr. Bouvier also downgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) to "sector perform" from "sector outperform" with a $6 target, which matches the average target on the Street.

TD Securities analyst Aaron MacNeil downgraded Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T) to "hold" from "buy" and lowered his target to $5.50 from $6. The average is $6.75.

Mr. MacNeil also lowered his rating for Step Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) to "hold" from "buy" and dropped his target to $14 from $16. The consensus is $19.17.

Scotia Capital analyst Patrick Bryden downgraded Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) to "sector perform" from "sector outperform" with a $3.50 target, down from $4. The average is $3.44.

TD Securities analyst Jonathan Kelcher upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) to "buy" from "hold" and increased his target to $52 from $46. The average target is $42.06.

Eight Capital analyst David A Talbot downgraded Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T) to "neutral" from "buy" with a target price of $13.60. The average is $12.63.

TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard upgraded Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) to "action list buy" from "buy" with a target of $120, down from $122. The average is $107.67.

Beacon Securities Ltd initiated coverage of Resverlogix Corp. (RVX-T) with a "buy" rating and target of $8.55.

