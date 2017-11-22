Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Touting its "world-class" Tres Quebradas lithium brine project in Argentina in a "compelling" macro environment, Canaccord Genuity analyst Eric Zaunscherb initiated coverage of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC-X) with a "speculative buy" rating.

"In an investment environment in which we expect the demand for battery materials to ramp dramatically, Neo Lithium has discovered and is advancing the world-class Tres Quebradas lithium brine project in Catamarca province, Argentina," he said. "Production from lithium brines currently meet approximately one half of global lithium demand."

The analyst said the growth of electric vehicles is likely to drive up the demand for lithium. He's projecting a EV penetration rate of 13 per cent by 2025, leading total annual lithium demand to increase from 2017 to 2025 by 234 per cent (a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 14.5 per cent."

"We expect continued tight market conditions into 2018 and possibly into 2019," he said. "We expect a transient market surplus from 2019 to 2023 but recognize challenges in project financing and slow ramp-ups encountered to date, potentially mitigating surpluses and supporting prices."

"High grade and purity make Tres Quebradas world-class. Recently the subject of a robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA), Tres Quebradas is world-class in terms of scale and lithium grade, as well as favourable metallurgy due to extremely low impurity levels. The PEA generated an after-tax net present value (10 per cent) of $859-million, 24.4-per-cent IRR [internal rate of return], and 2-year payback period."

He added: "Neo Lithium is drilling to expand the Tres Quebradas resource, which should feed a resource update by late 2018. We expect a feasibility study in early 2019 to support a production decision leading to commencement of production in 2021, leaving the company well positioned to meet mounting lithium demand."

Believing a "conservative valuation leaves Neo Lithium highly leveraged to advancement," Mr. Zaunscherb set a $3.20 target for its shares. The average target on the Street is $2.88.

"Bear case scenarios (e.g. higher costs, lower pricing and greater equity dilution) suggest an 83-cent target NAVPS [net asset value per share] in line with Neo Lithium's 52-week low," he said. "Bull case scenarios (e.g. stronger pricing, de-risking and leverage) point toward a $5.81 target NAVPS. With the delivery of a positive feasibility study and further de-risking, we can foresee the company applying 50-per-cent debt leverage, thereby lowering the WACC toward 10 per cent, resulting in a hypothetical target NAVPS of $6.71.

"[It is] trading attractively. Neo Lithium trades at an implied 19-per-cent discount rate or 0.30 times normalized price-to-NAV(5 per cent), versus the 0.45-times mean for covered peer companies.

=====

In a research report previewing fourth-quarter earnings season for Canadian banks, Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan raised his financial expectations across the sector, citing stronger results and guidance.

"Since solid Canadian banks fiscal third-quarter results (average EPS surprise of 4 per cent), [the] Big-6 banks (average) have outperformed, returning 12 per cent versus the TSX Composite of 8 per cent. As a result, Canadian banks are trading at a price-to-earnings (next12 months) of 11.9 times and showcasing 0.7 times multiple expansion from the start of FQ3 results.

"In a recent report, we increased our Group bank P/E multiple to 12.25 times (from 11.75 times). Thus, we have made no changes to our ratings or target prices. This suggests potential further multiple expansion over the next year."

Mr. Chan raised his EPS growth expectation for the group to 6 per cent year over year from 5 per cent.

He attributed the change to: "(1) expecting better credit trends with positive read throughs from Canadian lending peers (i.e. HSBC Canada, HCG. EQB, Desjardins, ATB) and US mega banks (i.e. JPM, C, BAC, WFC); and (2) robust year-over-year advisory revenue should be mostly offset by continued softness in FICC (fixed income and currency trading) based on U.S. mega cap banks' Q3/F17 results. CWB was our largest upward Q4 EPS revision at 5 per cent, mostly benefiting from our increased NIM estimate (i.e. 50-per-cent commercial book variable to benefit from recent rate hikes) and lower PCL ratio estimate. For Q3/17, ATB reported lower PCL ratio (down 32 basis points year over year), which we believe is a positive read through for CWB. For BMO, we expect a reinsurance charge (estimated 8 cents per share) related to U.S. hurricanes in the quarter."

Mr. Chan's targets and ratings for the banks are:

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) "hold' and $103. Consensus: $103.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) "buy" and $92. Consensus: $88.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) "buy" and $121. Consensus: $120.20.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) "hold" and $35. Consensus: $35.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) "buy" and $67. Consensus: $61.36.

National Bank of Canada (NA-T) "buy" and $66. Consensus: $63.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) "hold" and $105. Consensus: $105.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) "buy" and $78. Consensus: $76.19.

"Over the past 11 quarters, all Canadian banks have reported positive EPS surprises, with the average ranging from 1.8 per cent to 5.5 per cent," said Mr. Chan. "BMO and CM ranked at the top of the list. In the two most recent quarters, TD and NA had the biggest EPS surprises at 9 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. This is consistent with their YTD stock performance outpacing peers. In general, we believe further EPS surprises could come from: (1) stronger than expected volume (OSFI data up until September supports growth); (2) benign credit trends; (3) better than expected cost control efforts; (4) upside surprises from Other income support from Capital Markets and Wealth management; and (5) lower than expected tax rate."

=====

Descartes Systems Group Inc.'s (DSGX-Q, DSG-T) recent $107-million (U.S.) acquisition of MacroPoint LLC may fuel third-quarter upside, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber.

"MacroPoint is a [Software as a service] business that provides 'Uber'-like visibility into freight shipments, with 70-per-cent average organic growth over the last three years," he said. "The addition of MacroPoint may lead to Q3 results above Street estimates and Descartes' baseline. Also, the shipping environment appears healthy, another tailwind to Descartes' growth."

In a research note previewing the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company's third-quarter financial results, scheduled for release on Nov. 29, Mr. Treiber said he's projecting revenue to increase 21 per cent year over year to $62.2-million (U.S.) with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rising 18 per cent to $20.9-million. Both estimates exceed the Street's projections of $60.2-million and $20.4-million, respectively.

His earnings per share expectation of 11 cents also topped the consensus (by a penny).

Mr. Treiber said he expects Descartes to exhibit "healthy" organic growth, noting: "Our outlook calls for 2.6-per-cent constant currency organic growth Q3, stable with last quarter (2.7 per cent). We believe Descartes is benefiting from revenue synergies from prior acquisitions as it cross-sells new trade content (e.g., CUSTOMS Info, MK Data, Datamyne) into its customer base, augmenting demand for omni-channel retailing solutions and growing global trade. Wins/expansions announced during the quarter include McCombs Supply, BASF, Ferrellgas (Blue Rhino), and Manuport Logistics. Regarding acquisitions, we assume that acquisitions (MacroPoint, PCSTrac, ShipRush, Datamyne, 4Solutions, and Appterra) contribute $8.4-million revenue Q3, up from $5.7-million Q2."

Maintaining an "outperform" rating for Descartes stock, he raised his target price to $35 (U.S.) from $32. The analyst average target is $30.85.

"Our Outperform thesis on Descartes reflects: 1) strategic acquisitions fuel network effects; 2) consistent margin expansion and FCF growth; and 3) large, untapped acquisition opportunity," he said.

"Over the last year, Descartes' valuation has increased from 20 times forward 12 month enterprise value-to-EBITDA to 26 times currently, whereas the valuation of peers has increased just 2 times, from 24 times to 26 times. Multiple expansion reflects, in our view, the company's record pace of acquisitions, along with consistent financial results. Descartes has deployed $188MM capital on acquisitions trailing 12 months (TTM), compared to $46-million in the prior TTM period and more than double TTM FCF (estimated $68-million). Management has indicated that its M&A pipeline still remains healthy; further M&A may lead to an increase in leverage (currently 0.2 times net debt /forward 12-month EBITDA) or a potential equity raise."

=====

Andrew Peller Ltd. (ADW.A-T) is an investment opportunity that "should pair well with your portfolio," said Laurentian Bank Securities analyst John Chu.



He initiated coverage of the Grimsby, Ont.-based winemaker with a "buy" rating.



Mr. Chu believes the company is in prime position to take advantage from expansion of the Canadian market, noting the country is one of the world's fastest growing regions in wine consumption.



"Wine has been gaining market share in the Canadian and global alcoholic beverage sector for the past 10-plus years and recent trends suggest no signs of letting up; Canadian wine sales volume per capita is up over 30 per cent during that period while total alcohol sales, along with beer and spirits sales volumes were essentially flat (or in the case of beer, down) during that same period," he said. "Canadian whisky sales growth was twice that of the spirits category and cider saw explosive growth, twice that of the cider/cooler/other category.

"Wine outlook is positive with upside: LCBO forecasts are calling for continued strong sales momentum through to 2018/19. Recent trends also suggest Canadian consumers are moving to higher priced wines and domestically produced as well, which should benefit ADW."

Mr. Chu is projecting Andrew Peller to see sales growth that reflects that trend, adding new products and recent M&A, including the $95-million acquisition of three B.C. wineries in September, should provide "additional momentum"



"The company has its own retail distribution network (the Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, Wine Country Merchants) in addition to the provincial liquor agencies, the recent addition of grocery stores as well as its wineries and direct to customer capabilities (online, club memberships etc.)," he said. "Sales growth is driven by ongoing wine market share gains, new wine products, new distribution channels (grocery), and recent new product introductions into the fast-growing cider category as well as the spirit category (with Wayne Gretzky-branded whisky)."



"The company has made strong strides recently to improve its margins through cost cutting initiatives and a focus on higher margin products. We expect this trend to continue driven by ongoing efficiency improvements as well as through recent high-margin acquisitions."



He set a price target of $15.50 for its shares. The average is $15.25.



"Industry valuations have been trending higher since hitting trough levels in mid-2009 and have been hovering at the upper end of its historical range since early 2013," said the analyst. "Industry consolidation and rising wine market share are likely key contributors to this trend. We also note that ADW has been trading at a discount to the peer group but has been narrowing the gap for the past couple of years and more so the past few months."



"Our valuation multiple is based more on competitor multiples of 15.5 times forward enterprise value/EBITDA than on ADW's trading history, given the run up in its valuation and narrowing gap with its peer group. We believe a 2-times multiple discount is appropriate and conservative at this time to reflect ADW's lower margin profile vs. its peers. We also take into consideration recent industry transactions (Ontario Teachers Pension Plan acquiring Constellation Brands Canada for 12 times forward EV/EBITDA). As such, we believe our 13.5-times forward EV/EBITA target multiple is appropriate."

=====

Expecting "growth across the board," Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley raised his target price for shares of BRP Inc. (DOO-T) ahead of the release of its third-quarter results on Dec. 1.

Mr. Dley is projecting quarterly revenue for the Quebec-based company recreational vehicle maker of $1.29-billion, an increase of 5 per cent from the previous year. However, his EBITDA projection of $194-million is below the consensus of $197-million and is a 1-per-cent decline year over year. His 95-cent earnings per share estimate sits in line with the Street and up 2 per cent from the same quarter in fiscal 2017.

He is expecting a "strong" quarter for the company's year-round products, forecasting 7-per-cent growth with $411-million in revenue, driven largely by new products. He said those introductions should allow BRP to continue to gain market share.

"These elements resulted in North American market share gains throughout 2017, and we expect this momentum to continue in throughout F2018 and into F2019," he said. "We note BRP's SSV [side-by-side vehicle] sales increased 50 per cent year over year during Q2/F18, outpacing the low double-digit industry growth. Following the introduction of several innovative products at the company's recent Club Event in mid-September, we expect BRP will continue to gain market share over the course of our forecast period.

"We are forecasting 2.0-per-cent year-over-year growth in Seasonal products revenue to $425 million. While we expect PWC sales to remain strong, given the unseasonable low snow coverage witnessed last year, BRP entered Q3/F18 with a 6-per-cent higher inventory position at its retail dealers, and we believe the company will focus on clearing out the inventory position ahead of Q4/F18."

Mr. Dley increased his fiscal 2018 EPS projection to $2.38 from $2.34, while his 2019 estimate also rose by 4 cents to $2.63.

With a "buy" rating (unchanged), his target for BRP shares rose by a loonie to $51. The average is currently $45.23.

"Our target price represents 10.1 times our fiscal 2019 EBITDA estimate of $618-million, which we revised upwards from $612 to account for a stronger gross margin assumption going forward," he said. "In our view BRP is well positioned to capture additional market share in a growing powersports market, as it introduces new products, and extends its reach into complementary product lines."

=====

Acumen Capital analyst Brian Pow is projecting "reasonable" growth for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) through 2019 and beyond.

Mr. Pow raised his target price for shares of the Quebec-based manufacturer of pressure treated wood products following marketing meetings with its management in Calgary this week, which he said confirmed his "positive" outlook.

"Gross margin underperformance in 2017 was due to oversupply of ties and the sale mix for poles," he said. "Management appears to be chasing many acquisition opportunities (more than we originally anticipated) which could lead to an active 2018 for the Company. SJ has directed FCF in 2017 to pay down debt, providing plenty of balance sheet capacity to fund acquisitions.

"Management appeared to be optimistic about 2018 (especially the back half of the year as tie prices improve)."

Mr. Pow raised his fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 earnings per share projections to $1.97, $2.36 and $2.45, respectively, from $1.95, $2.31 and $2.40.

With a "buy" rating, his target for Stella-Jones shares rose to $55 from $50.50. The average is $52.88.

"While the shares have seen a nice move post the Q3/17 report, we see additional upside to the share price based on our updated estimates," he said. "Management continues to identify interesting opportunities that translate into added value delivered to the customer. We believe the lingering headwinds for the tie business will be more than offset by growth in other segments of the business."

=====

In other analyst actions:

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Reynolds upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T) to "outperform" from "market perform" with a target of $25, rising from $24. The average is $21.28.

Despite reporting third-quarter results that exceeded the Street's expectations, Roth Capital Partners analyst Richard Baldry downgraded Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM-N), a cloud-based software maker, to "neutral" from "buy" with a $112 (U.S.) target. The average target is $107.24.

