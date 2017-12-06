Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

While investors reacted adversely to Laurentian Bank of Canada's (LB-T) fourth-quarter financial results, triggering its worst one-day sell-off in almost a decade, analysts on the Street had a much more mixed reaction.

Shares of the bank dropped 7.9 per cent to $56 on Tuesday after it reported a recent audit had found "documentation issues and client misrepresentations" on some mortgages from its B2B Bank unit that were sold to a third-party firm.

The uncertainty surrounding those mortgage-related issues led Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan to downgrade his rating for Laurentian Bank shares to "speculative buy" from "buy."

"Based on disclosure from management, the troubled mortgage portfolios were all prime and appear to be diversified across different brokers and geographical locations, which highlights the urgency for LB to conduct a thorough audit on its entire residential mortgage portfolio," said Mr. Chan. "The review on its B2B portfolio was completed while the review on branch-underwritten mortgages is still underway (expect to conclude over next two months). Barring the completion of full review and a confirmatory audit from the third-party purchaser, the affected securitization facility will remain closed. That said, this is not expected to have a significant impact on LB's funding costs as it has other sources of funding available. In terms of portfolio exposure, the current estimated problematic mortgage portfolios are relatively small at $304-million (1.6 per cent of total residential mortgages, 0.8 per cent of total loan portfolio). As well, management stated credit performance of problematic mortgages is in line with LB's current portfolio. We believe operational impact can be minimal if there are no systematic underwriting issues discovered in the branch channel."

Mr. Chan lowered his target price for Laurentian Bank shares to $61 from $67. The analyst average target price is currently $59.40, according to Bloomberg data.

"We have increased our relative price-to-earnings discount rate to 20 per cent (from 13 per cent) until we get more visibility on the mortgage issues," he said. "Following quarterly results, we have also decreased our EPS (2018E) estimate to $6.11 (from $6.30) mostly on lower loan growth outlook. As a result, our target price is reduced to $61.00 per share … slightly offset by rolling forward our valuation by one quarter (to Q2/18-Q1/19)."

Cormark Securities analyst Meny Grauman also downgraded the stock, moving it to "reduce" from "buy" with a target of $51 (from $67).

Conversely, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Sohrab Movahedi raised his rating to "outperform" from "market perform" after the quarterly results exceeded his expectations.



The bank reported adjusted earnings per share for the quarter of $1.63, exceeding the projections of both Mr. Movahedi ($1.51) and the consensus ($1.56).



"The beat relative to our estimates was due to a lower-than-expected tax rate (21.0 per cent versus our expectations of 24.2 per cent), slightly higher revenue on 13-per-cent volume growth, as well as better non-interest expense levels," he said. "The stock sold off 8 per cent in reaction to mortgage documentation problems. We like the upside/downside skew, notwithstanding likely near-term volatility and are upgrading LB to Outperform with target price of $62, representing 15-per-cent total return."



His target rose to $62 from $57.

"Following [Tuesday's] sell-off, LB currently trades at 1 times our 2018 estimated book value of $54.83 (or 1.1 tomes Q4/17 book value of $51.18) with a stable ROE of 12 per cent, which is expected to improve over time with the implementation of a risk-based regulatory capital methodology (end of fiscal 2019)," said Mr. Movahedi. "Based on our upside/downside scenarios, we see a 2-to-1 favourable skew to the upside from today's closing price. LB stock could experience some volatility in the near term until mortgage related issues are successfully resolved."

TD Securities analyst Lemar Persaud upgraded Laurentian to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $63, down a loonie.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) is set to be a beneficiary of lower old corrugated containers (OCC) prices to China, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett.

"The latest market data published by RISI [Tuesday] indicates that OCC input prices remain unchanged from the prior month. We have increased our 4Q17 EBITDA forecast," he said. "The swing factor for OCC pricing is demand from China. For the benefit of both manufacturers in China using recycled inputs and for the environment, tighter rules on acceptable contamination levels of imported materials will be issued in January 2018. The rumored level of 0.5 per cent contaminants cannot currently be met by most recycling operations in the U.S. In addition to meeting quality criteria, importers must obtain permits. It is not known how many permits will be issued in 2018."

With an increase to Mr. Howlett's fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) projection, his full-year 2017 and 2018 estimates rose to $380-million and $474-million, respectively, from $368-million and $469-million. He said the move was made "to reflect the continued low level of OCC input prices during 4Q17, and the positive impact of acquiring four box plants together with an additional 3.6-per-cent ownership stake in Greenpac (which is consolidated for reporting purposes)."

"We have also made adjustments in 2018 for the recent acquisition of four box plants in Ontario," he said. "Cascades' containerboard division uses 1.6 million short tonnes of OCC input per year. A US$10 per tonne change in OCC prices translates to an annual EBITDA impact of $19.6-million, all other factors constant. Tougher import controls on OCC in China, if enacted, are a positive."

Story continues below advertisement

Those moves led him to upgrade his rating for the Kingsey Falls, Que.-based company's stock to "buy" from "hold."

Mr. Howlett raised his target for Cascades shares to $15.50 from $15. The analyst average target is $17.08.

"There is considerable uncertainty as to the quantity of import permits China will issue for waste materials in 2018, and whether the contamination level for OCC imports will be set at 0.5 per cent, as is rumored," he said. "It seems clear the long-term goal of China, as evidenced first by Operation Green Fence in 2013 and by the import ban on waste paper in late 2017, is to upgrade the quality of imported waste material inputs. Containerboard producers in North America with the highest proportion of recycled fibre inputs will be the major beneficiaries of a reduction in demand for imported OCC in China."

In reaction to Oaktree Capital Management L.P.'s $320-million proposal to take it private, Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien downgraded NAPEC Inc. (NPC-T) to "market perform" from "outperform."

On Monday, NAPEC, a provider of construction and maintenance services to the public utility and heavy industrial markets, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Los Angeles-based Oaktree, which will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of NAPEC for $1.95 in cash each.

"We can see why the Board unanimously recommends the deal," said Mr. Bastien. "Oaktree intends to make the firm its platform for growth in electrical and gas utility contracting. Moreover it signed on CEO Pierre Gauthier to a three-year term and agreed to maintain NAPEC's head office in Quebec post-closing (even if the firm now derives 90 per cent of its business from the U.S.). This last pledge found strong backing from NAPEC's largest shareholder, Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, which agreed to vote its 19-per-cent interest in favour of the proposal. Conspicuously absent from the press release, however, was CDPQ, which also owns a 15-per-cent stake in NAPEC. This leaves us to speculate the pension fund giant may be open for a better offer."

He added: "The offer from Oaktree not only represents a premium of 44 per cent to the stock's 20-day VWAP [volume weighted average price], but also implies a return of 110 per cent from Jan. 25, 2017. That's when we flagged the firm as an ideal (albeit longer-term) target for a large utility contractor with subscale presence in the U.S. Northeast or a diversified player lacking capacity in NAPEC's service areas. From a valuation standpoint, Oaktree's offer equates to an enterprise value of $320-million, or 7.4 times our 2018 EBITDA estimate. While this brings NAPEC's valuation in-line with the blended average for U.S. specialty contractors and other Canadian contractors we follow, it leaves it short of the 8.2 times that bellwether Quanta Services commands."

Mr. Bastien raised his target price for NAPEC shares to $2.10 from $1.80. The average is $2.06.

"Break-up fee [is] no obstacle to higher offer," the analyst said. "At $7-million it amounts to only $0.06 per share, or 2 per cent of NAPEC's enterprise value. We believe this is a drop in the proverbial bucket for well-capitalized firms such as EMCOR, Fluor and Quanta Services. We see all three companies as possible interlopers based on balance sheet capacity, potential accretion and NAPEC's strategic fit (as noted above). Moreover, we don't believe a better offer is a stretch knowing a leading NYSE listed electrical contractor approached NAPEC's predecessor, CVTech, with an offer of $1.95 per share back in 2013, when its operations were nowhere near as attractive as they are today."

Though Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T) remains "competitively positioned in the U.S. upgrade game," Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford expressed concern over its performance in Canada.

In a research note released Wednesday, he downgraded the Calgary-based company to "outperform" from "strong buy."

"Trinidad's higher cost structure – at least partly a function of being a little fish in a big U.S. onshore pond – gives it higher-than-average operating leverage," said Mr. Bradford. "As such, we expect Trinidad's share performance will be a more amplified function of the macro setting. More conventionally, Trinidad is a high-torque contract driller, which gives it potentially more upside, but with more concomitant risk."

The analyst acknowledged Trinidad has several rigs south of the border that can be upgraded at costs that he deems to be competitive based on industry averages. He added it has been "very aggressive" in its 2017 upgrade strategy compared to peers.

"There can be no question this was strategically important," he said. "Looking forward, we estimate Trinidad would need to spend approximately $25-million U.S. to bring its next five upgrade candidates to full 'ultra-high-spec' capacity – $5-million each. Most drillers' next upgrade candidates are in the US$5 to $6-million range, while certain drillers are likely above $10-million.

"But its EBITDA yield per-rig-day is below average. As far as upgrades are concerned, it means the true economic payouts for upgrades are lower than they would otherwise be at higher EBITDA yields. But even with Trinidad's margins, we calculate TDG's likely payout on its $5-million upgrades at just 2 years."

He also emphasized that the company's EBITDA yield per-rig-day in Canada is "the bottom of the comparative range due to rig mix, rig 58 going on standby, and a higher-than-average cost structure."

Mr. Bradford added: "Trinidad's current rig mix is weighted toward heavy telescopic doubles. Historically, these rigs have comprised the backbone of the Canadian drilling market and usually generated superb returns. But in a lower rig count environment such as this, heavy telescopic rigs are well-supplied, keeping an effective lid on dayrates over the range of our activity forecasts. After several relocations south of the border, Trinidad is now under-weight the Canadian market in the higher-dayrate high-spec triples market. Canadian drilling dayrates will reflect relative tightness in the labour market way before equipment becomes the limiting factor among the various rig classes. For this reason, we do envision average dayrates progressing upward, though only by about 5 per cent to 12 per cent."

With the downgrade, his target for the stock fell to $2.20 from $2.80. The average target is $2.38.

Calling it "not your average gold play," Mackie Research Capital analyst Stuart McDougall initiated coverage of QMX Gold Corp. (QMX-X) with a "speculative buy" rating.



He called QMX "ideally positioned" with its "highly prospective" Val-d'Or mining camp in Quebec, which he said "is recognized as one of the country's most productive gold and base metal mineral districts."

"We believe QMX offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in a potential district play in one of Canada's most prolific gold and base metal mining camps," said Mr. McDougall. "That said, QMX does not currently have any resources, so we assume that it successfully outlines 1.5Moz and value those ounces using a benchmark of US$75/oz to account for the Company's multi-mineral potential and its ownership of a functional mill."



He set a price target of 60 cents.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Matthew McConnell raised his rating for L3 Technologies Inc. (LLL-N) to "outperform" from "sector perform" following an analyst meeting on Tuesday, citing its "combination of a best-in-defence runway for operating margin improvement, near-term organic growth acceleration, and bolt-on M&A potential."

He raised his target to $239 (U.S.) from $202, which implies a 24-per-cent return. The average target is $213.69.

"We like the credible path to continued margin improvement laid out by incoming CEO Chris Kubasik, and aspirations to eventually capture more large platform sales," he said.

Regal Entertainment Group (RGC-N) was dropped to "sector perform" from "outperform" by RBC Dominion Securities analyst Leo Kulp in reaction to its proposed acquisition by Cineworld Group Plc for $23 (U.S.) a share.

"We see a high probability the deal goes through with the only potential hurdle being the CINE shareholder vote," he said. "While another bidder could emerge, we don't have any evidence of this so continue to assign it a modest probability. With RGC trading 1 per cent below the takeout price, we're downgrading."

His target remains $23 to reflect the deal. The average is $22.38.

Elsewhere, Loop Capital Markets analyst David Miller lowered the stock to "hold" from "buy," while Hilliard Lyons analyst Jeffrey Thomison dropped it to "neutral" from "long-term buy."

In other analyst actions:

Eight Capital analyst Stephen Theriault initiated coverage of Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) with a "buy" rating and $41 target. The average target on the Street is $36.11.

