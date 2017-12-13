Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

The additional details and enhanced disclosures given by Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T, ENB-N) for its strategic plan at its Investor Day event in New York on Tuesday provide a floor for its shares, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan, who sees upside potential in the first half of 2018.

Mr. Kwan said Enbridge reiterated the core messages from the Nov. 29 announcement of the plan and financial outlook, including "10-per-cent dividend growth CAGR [compound annual growth rate] through 2020 that is supported by a similar growth rate in ACFFO [available cash flow from operations] per share, a rationalization of the asset mix into three core business lines (liquids pipelines, gas transmission, and gas utilities), and a funding plan that would require no additional follow-on common equity."

He said there were no surprises at the event, however he said further details around its financial outlook and funding "complements the meaningful and tangible actions the company is taking to drive cash flow growth while maintaining balance sheet strength and flexibility."

"Following the recent roughly $2-billion of common equity issued (ENB and ENF) and the $0.5-billion preferred share issue, Enbridge updated its consolidated funding plan through 2020, which includes the previously-announced plan to sell a minimum of $3-billion of assets in 2018 as well as another $3.5-billion of hybrids," said Mr. Kwan. "Further, we liked the commentary with respect to proactively looking to utilize the hybrid financing window in 2018."

"While the company recognizes that the market wants a simpler structure (i.e., one c-corp being ENB without any sponsored vehicles), Enbridge made it clear that a single entity was not going to occur any time soon. In the meantime, we think that Enbridge will continue to look at steps to instead simplify its business (i.e., exiting non-core business lines to focus on 'crown jewel' assets) as well as incremental actions to try to improve its sponsored vehicles' cost of capital."

Though he remains "comfortable" with his 2017 and 2018 ACFFO per share estimates of $3.62 and $4.27, respectively, Mr. Kwan thinks his 2019 projection was too high, lowering his expectation to $4.47 from $4.75 based on a lower volume assumption for it Mainline pipeline system as well as concerns about the timing of new projects.

Mr. Kwan said the message coming from the event y was "positive on balance," however he lowered his target price for Enbridge shares to $59 from $63. The analyst average target price is $58.07, according to Thomson Reuters data.

He maintained an "outperform" rating.

=====

Beacon Securities analyst Vahan Ajamian sees "compelling" value in shares of The Hydropothecary Corp. (THCX-X) following its announcement of an expansion to its Gatineau, Que. site.

On Tuesday before market open, the producer and distributor of medical cannabis announced it has acquired 78 acres of land adjacent to its existing 65 acre facility. It plans to construct a new 1.0 million square foot. greenhouse on the newly acquired land, increasing its production capacity to 108,000 kilograms of dried cannabis per year.

Projecting total capex for the project of $120-million, Mr. Ajamian said the company will become one of the top three Canadian producers when the facility opens.

"We are incorporating a three quarter lag between when the facility is complete and it starts to show up in revenue (and ramps up at a gradual pace)," he said. "We are forecasting the company to reach a run rate of 96,500 kilograms as at Q1/FY22 (October 2021), well below management's forecast of 108,000 kilograms.

"We assume significant price compression will be required in order to move all this product. We have revenue per gram settling in at just $5.75 in Q3/FY21 (April 2021). For context, the company generated $9.00 per gram last quarter."

Maintaining a "buy" rating for the company's stock, he hiked his price target to $8.50 from $4. The analyst average target is $5.03.

"We do not believe the company would embark on such a massive expansion without a sense as to where it would be selling the product and at approximately what price," he said. "For context, extrapolating the three MOUs from New Brunswick, we calculate the size of the Quebec market at 144,000 kilograms with a retail value of $1.5-billion."

=====

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.'s (AAV-T, AAV-N) "defensive" 2018 budget makes sense, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Michael Harvey, believing its consistent with the direction of other gas-focused operators.

"AAV is well positioned from a hedging/diversification standpoint with plenty of liquidity," he said. "We continue to like the story but maintain our neutral stance on valuation and muted natural gas outlook."

On Monday, the Calgary-based company announced the approval of a 2018 capital budget of $175-million and a 10-per-cent annual average production increase to 43,330 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"We have reduced our outlook accordingly, though we note the company has built flexibility into the program and could ramp up in the back half of the year if commodity pricing improves," said Mr. Harvey. "Production volumes will be supported by 2017 spuds (12 completed + 18 uncompleted) with the H2/18 drilling program skewed toward richer Montney targets. Roughly $30-million will be allocated to Valhalla, Wembley and Progress to advance delineation and development; $20-million on facilities and $10-million will primarily be used to drill two land retention wells at Progress."

Mr. Harvey said the company's balance sheet remains in good shape, noting: "Balance sheet in good shape.

"Despite ongoing macro headwinds, the company has maintained a solid financial position. We expect the company's $400-million bank line to be roughly 54 per cent drawn by year end 2018 (including working capital items). We see this increasing to 64 per cent at current strip pricing, leaving plenty of liquidity in place."

Maintaining a "neutral" rating, he lowered his price target for its shares by a loonie to $8. The average on the Street is $8.78.

"While we continue to like the story, we take pause given a premium valuation alongside a muted gas price outlook," he said.

=====

The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T) fared "well" in the third quarter despite the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg-based retailer reported quarterly revenue of $479.3-million, up 3.3 per cent year over year and exceeding Mr. Linsdell's projection of $475-million. Earnings per share of 42 cents was a drop of 15 cents from a year ago, however the result was 10 cents better than the analyst's expectation.

"NWC operates 12 stores (10 per cent of EBITDA) on islands impacted by the hurricanes," the analyst said. "The Company's insurance should cover the repair and reconstruction costs (ongoing), and its business interruption insurance will help mitigate the earnings impact of the store closures (insurance claim expected to take 12-15 months to complete). In Q3/F18, there was a negative impact of $11.5-million in sales and $1.6-million in EBITDA from the store closures. On an annualized basis, these stores represent $92.0-million in sales and $6.6-million in EBITDA."

Though he called the outlook for its international operations "mixed" moving forward given the impact of the hurricanes, Mr. Linsdell feels North West's Canadian outlook remains "generally positive."

"We expect continuing good performance out of Canada, helped by mining development activity and federal public infrastructure spending, plus UCCB payments, notwithstanding the competitive retail environment (low food inflation and more price competition combined with modest growth in competitive selling space) in Western Canada facing the Giant Tiger stores," he said.

He raised his target price for the company's shares to $35 from $33. The average target is $33.71.

"With a dividend yield of 4.0 per cent and a potential one-year return of 13.9 per cent, we are maintaining our Buy rating," said Mr. Linsdell. "The dividend remains a key investor focus. In Exhibit 4, we go back to look at the [last 12-month] dividend to see that the yield has varied mainly between 4.0-5.0% (with a 36-month median of just under 4.3 per cent), although as the Company grows, diversifies, and becomes more stable, we believe that the range is slowly shifting down."

=====

Acumen Capital analyst Brian Pow views MTY Food Group Inc.'s (MTY-T) $238-million acquisition of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (IRG-T) "positively."

"IRG adds a number of brands scalable brands to MTY's portfolio (notably Ben & Florentine), retail expertise, and strong same store sales growth," he said. "We continue to highlight MTY for its diverse portfolio of brands that (1) appeals to a large portion of the population and (2) provides a solid platform that will support future acquisitions in both Canada and the U.S."

On Tuesday before market open, MTY announced a definitive agreement to acquire the rival company. IRG shareholders will receive 20 per cent in cash and 80 per cent in MTY shares. The deal implies a value of $4.10 per Imvescor common share.

"While we view MTY's offer as a favourable outcome for IRG shareholders, given not all parties have agreed to a lock-up, we believe there is the potential for a higher bid to firm up the remaining shareholders and achieve the required two-thirds of shareholders," said Mr. Pow. "We recommend that investors hold their shares to benefit from any further upside with plans to TENDER to the deal"

In reaction to the deal, Mr. Pow raised his target for MTY shares to $55 from $52.75 with a "buy" rating (unchanged). The average is $51.97.

Elsewhere, TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard increased his target to $49 from $46 with a "hold" rating.

=====

Citing increased confidence in its ability to execute, Raymond James analyst Brenna Phelan raised his estimates and target price for shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T).

"We view goeasy as a high-growth story, catering to an underserved market with significant demand and fragmented competition, underpinned by effective and reliable credit adjudication and underwriting," said Ms. Phelan. "The company's recently closed high-yield debt deal and credit facility give us clear sight on funding rapid loan growth through mid-2019, while the impact of IFRS 9 appears to be less punitive than initially anticipated, partly driven by a de-risking of the loan book. Coming out of investor meetings with management, we have increased confidence in the company's ability to execute on its strategy, and to meet or exceed its loan growth, revenue, and ROE targets."

Ms. Phelan said Mississauga-based full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services is executing "well" on its corporate strategy, including: "1) Quebec expansion, where eight new locations are among GSY's best ever performing new stores with loan growth and revenue yields exceeding expectations; 2) risk-adjusted loans, now offered from 29.99 per cent and representing greater-than 20 per cent of origination volumes, are registering attractive charge-off rates; and 3) secured loans, rolled out in eight provinces, are seeing strong demand – 20%-25 per cent of GSY's customer base are homeowners; we view recent regulatory changes as supportive – and expected to represent 30-40 per cent of 2018 estimated loan growth ($75-million in our model). Performance to date gives us confidence that management's plan to add additional complementary products/verticals, either organically or through potential acquisition, will be executed on attractive terms, providing greater diversification and positioning GSY as a one-stop shop for non-prime credit products."

The analyst raised his earnings per share projections for 2018 and 2019 to $3.60 and $4.74, respectively, from $3.53 and $4.36.

With an "outperform" rating (unchanged), her target price for goeasy shares increased to $43 from $39. The average is $43.50.

"Our $43 target price is based on 9 times our revised 2019 adjusted EPS estimate, a modest premium to GSY's average multiple of 8.4 times over the 7-year period which easyfinancial has been a material contributor to earnings, which we believe is appropriate given ROE expansion over this period and GSY's ongoing transition to a larger, more diverse entity with overall lower credit risk," she said. "Our target multiple represents a discount to U.S. peers with a similar EPS growth/ROE profile that lend across the credit spectrum to account for GSY's smaller size and focus on the non-prime consumer."

=====

