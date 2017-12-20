Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

In reaction to an "extreme and unprecedented" drop in Canadian natural gas prices, Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci downgraded his rating for Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (PONY-T).

"While we believe the current futures strip showing AECO at $1.50 per thousand cubic feet for 2018 is ultimately unsustainable, the inability of predominantly natural gas companies such as PONY to hedge further volumes at reasonable pricing enhances the risk exposure for these companies," said Mr. Petrucci.

"Ultimately we continue to believe PONY is worth considerably more than its current trading price, which is reflected in our $5.00 target price. The company holds one of the largest natural gas reserves in Canada, with wells producing some of the most attractive capital efficiencies in the country. This was evidenced earlier this year in the company's reserve report, which showed PDP F&D for 2016 at 72 cents per thousand cubic feet, the lowest in the space by some margin. As demand for Canadian natural gas improves in the future, we believe PONY will be amongst the greatest beneficiaries."

On Dec. 14, the Calgary-based company released its 2018 capital budget which reduced its capital spending plans to match internally generated cash flow given the low natural gas prices in Canada.

"We believe it is a prudent and necessary move by the company, as it looks to protect the balance sheet," the analyst said. "With the reduction in capital we have reduced our production estimates (11 per cent in 2018 and 26 per cent in 2019."

"The year-forward AECO price has dropped from $3.00/mcf to $1.50/mcf over the last year, with 60 cents of the drop coming in the last month. As a 90-per-cent-plus natural gas producer, with a degree of fixed costs and the use of leverage, this has hit PONY harder than most."

Mr. Petrucci lowered his price target for Painted Pony shares to $5 from $6.50. The average target price on the Street is currently $4.17, according to Bloomberg data.

"A challenging acquisition, the learning curve of drilling more at Townsend, and higher financing charges have all weighed on PONY's share price this year," he said. "However, the greatest impact by far on the share price has been the unprecedented drop in natural gas prices."

Product expansion is driving an improved outlook for NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ-T), said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Blair Abernethy.

Believing it's "well positioned to enter a long-term growth cycle that is not yet fully appreciated by investors," he initiated coverage of the Toronto-based tech company, which provides cloud-based software solutions, with a "speculative buy" rating.

"NexJ is an established, stable, and growing provider of scalable, integrated CRM [Customer Relationship Management] systems," said Mr. Abernethy. "NexJ initially chose to target its CRM solutions toward the global wealth management and private banking industry (total addressable market (TAM) of over $800-million). The company has demonstrated success and scalability with over 20 leading wealth management and financial services companies deploying tens of thousands of users."

Through its recent expansion, Mr. Abernethy said NexJ is starting to enjoy traction in adjacent markets, including Corporate and Commercial Banking and Capital Markets as well as Insiurance. He feels its "broader" focus has opened up a greater TAM.

"The Company has recently won several new customers in these segments and we believe that this expanded scope will become an important revenue driver in the next few years," he said.

"NexJ's core CRM and Customer Process Management (CPM) product offering has recently been significantly broadened with the introduction of its CDAi product. The CDAi product is an analytics and ML preprocessor, which helps enterprises create a single, consistent, and complete view of their customer data. The CDAi can be used to incorporate third-party data sources and build next-generation analytics and AI applications around customer data. We believe that CDAi (and other new products in the pipeline) will come to be seen as an increasingly important add-on product by all current NexJ CRM customers."

Calling its current valuation "attractive," Mr. Abernethy set a price target for its stock of $4.50. The analyst average target is currently $3.

"NexJ continues to have a solid balance sheet ($16.5-million cash, 80 cents per share, and no debt) and a growing base of recurring revenue (25-30 per cent) from maintenance contracts and, increasingly, SaaS subscription revenue," he said. "In recent years, large on-premise contract wins have resulted in lumpy license transactions and related IT professional services installation engagements. We expect that over the next few years NexJ's revenue will increasingly become recurring in nature, thus reducing quarterly revenue volatility.

"The stock is currently trading at 1.0 times enterprise value-to-sales and 3.2 times enterprise value/Recurring Revenue on 2018 estimate, which we consider to be relatively attractive in comparison with comparable CRM and enterprise software vendors currently trading in the 4.0-5.0 times range. Importantly, we believe the current stock price does not adequately reflect the recent expansion of NexJ's TAM and product offerings."

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T, SAND-A) is "spicing up" its portfolio with the acquisition of an existing 2-per-cent net smelter returns royalty on the producing Houndé gold mine in Burkina Faso, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak.

On Tuesday, Sandstorm announced the acquisition from Acacia Mining PLC for $45-million (U.S.) in cash. It covers the Kari North and Kari South tenements, representing approximately 500 square kilometres of the Houndé property package, which is currently operated by Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T).

"We view the acquisition as accretive to SSL on an NPV5% basis," said Mr. Lesiak. "At spot gold prices we calculate the value of the royalty is between $39-million (reserves only) and $62-million (assumes EDV's targeted M+I resource additions of 2.5 million ounces or more 1). Based on CG's current base case of a 1.2 million ounces resource addition and spot gold, we value the royalty at $55-million.

Maintaining a "buy" rating for Sandstorm shares, Mr. Lesiak raised his target to $10.25 from $10. The average is $8.21.

"SSL is currently trading at a heavily discounted 0.92 times NAV while the precious metal royalty sector is at 1.4 times NAV," he said. "We estimate the transaction will increase 2018 cash flow by 11 per cent, assuming the spot gold price, and should help SSL close the relative valuation gap with its peers. The Hounde royalty represents 6 per cent of total SSL operating NAV (fourth largest) with Hot Maden now at 29 per cent followed by Chapada and the Yamana silver stream at 9 per cent each. We calculate an IRR of 11 per cent on our CG base case (1.2 million ounces) on the forward curve, which is well above typical IRR's for royalty transactions."

Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Cosmos Chiu raised his target to $6.25 from $5.75 with a "neutral" rating (unchanged).



"As Endeavour Mining's flagship asset, Hounde appears to have good exploration upside, which could eventually benefit Sandstorm Gold," said Mr. Chiu.



Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained an "outperform" rating and $6 (U.S.) target for the U.S. listing of the stock.

Mr. MacArthur said: "This deal increases Sandstorm's growth in its royalty portfolio and provides immediate cash flow with upside potential from exploration. We also note the PFS [pre-feasibility study] for Hot Maden, anticipated in 1Q18, could be a key catalyst for the company."

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN-T) is "wiping the slate clean" with its $1.14-billion sale of all non-core properties in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, and Eastern Canada to Slate Acquisitions Inc., said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges.



On Monday, Quebec City-based Cominar announced the sale of its entire non-core market, which consists of 97 properties totalling 6.2 million square feet. The REIT said the transaction allows it "plans to capitalize on its core markets while also strengthening its balance sheet"

"The completion of the Slate transaction by the end of Q1/18 allows Cominar to efficiently maximize value from the planned portfolio sale and effectively refocus its internal resources on growth opportunities in the REIT's core urban property markets of Montreal, Quebec City, and Ottawa," said Mr. Sturges.



"In 2018, Cominar's organic growth could turn positive, as same-property rental income (SP-NOI) in the REIT's core commercial property markets is anticipated to grow by 0 per cent to 1 per cent year over year, in line with management's guidance. Cominar's management team and board of trustees have extensive real estate asset and property management experience with notable value add operating expertise in Quebec. As such, the REIT could be better positioned for improved long-term internal growth prospects by refocusing on its core Quebec (and to a lesser extent Ottawa) commercial property markets. Cominar's commercial property footprint has positioned the REIT as the largest landlord in the province, providing it with local property market knowledge and leasing relationships across all commercial property segments in Quebec. The REIT's presence in Quebec creates significant economies of scale, which helps minimize operating and overhead costs."



Cominar also announced it plans to sell a further $1.0- to $1.5-billion of commercial assets in its core property markets in 2018. It expects to complete its review of its options by the middle of the first quarter.



"We expect that additional asset sales by Cominar may focus on reducing the REIT's portfolio weighting towards enclosed shopping centres," said Mr. Sturges. "Notably, Cominar's retail properties in core markets account for 37 per cent of the REIT's NOI (as of August 2017). At this stage, we believe Cominar's use of proceeds from the second phase of non-core asset dispositions may have a greater focus on value creation initiatives such as acquisition and development opportunities in the REIT's core urban property markets. We also anticipate that Cominar may utilize net proceeds to address upcoming unsecured debenture maturities, and to buy back additional outstanding units."



Keeping a "hold" rating for Cominar, Mr. Sturges bumped his target price to $14 per unit from $13.75. The average target is now $14.58.



"Based on the REIT's discount valuation relative to its estimated NAV and relative to comparable Canadian diversified commercial REITs on average, improving Canadian industrial property fundamentals, and strong operating track record and competitive positioning in the Quebec commercial real estate market, partly offset by generally challenging Canadian office and retail property fundamentals in certain property markets, and high geographic portfolio concentration in Quebec that carry unique political and economic risks compared to other Canadian property markets, we maintain our Hold rating for Cominar," he said.

Expecting the aluminum market to tighten in 2018 due largely to structural policies in China, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth upgraded Alcoa Corp. (AA-N).



"While the aluminum winter cuts disappointed, the alumina and bauxite closures drove upside to price forecasts," he said. "China's Blue Sky policy is set to affect captive coal power more acutely in 2018 and zero tolerance on existing policies for carbon, seasonal cuts, and illegal smelters should support higher prices. The cost curve has inflected higher with 50-60% of Chinese smelters now cash negative, which limits downside risk to LME."



Mr. Woodworth raised his fiscal 2018 EBITDA projection to $2.3-billion (U.S.) from $1.9-billion, citing higher commodity prices. His earnings per share estimates for 2017, 2018 and 2019 moved to $3.20, $3.02 and $3.40, respectively, from $3.23, $2.06 and $2.79.



Accordingly, he moved Alcoa shares to "outperform" from "neutral,"



"The market has been fixated on the seasonal weakness but this has been partly a function of downstream policy being more effective than upstream, driving the inventory build," he said. "We note three smelters curtailed production last week, and the government is set to sharply increase inspections in January. We expect the aluminum market to tighten into late 1Q-18 as downstream demand sharply recovers."



"China remains very committed to environmental policy and the NDRC recently announced the need for more focus on captive coal plants, which provide the vast majority of power to China's smelters. The capacity swap program ends in 2017 and the shift to more state ownership in the sector provide additional incentive to manage supply and improve financial health. We see global markets tightly balanced, especially for alumina, a key driver for AA."



Mr. Woodworth raised his target price to $61 (U.S.) from $42, compared to the consensus of $56.69.



"Alcoa is set to become a capital return story with $525-million of potential capital to be returned in 2018 in the form of dividends or buybacks." the analyst said. "Also, AA could be added to the S&P500 index in 2018 (all criteria met)."

Credit Suisse analyst Alethia Young downgraded Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q) to "neutral" from "outperform" with a target of $80 (U.S.), falling from $82. The analyst consensus is $85.79.



"We believe that expectations remain high across key businesses which may limit near-term upside," she said. "We think CAR-T Yescarta launch will be more of a factor in 2019 for their base business. We believe HIV expectations are high so we don't see upside from success of new HIV launch bictegravir. Overall, we remain positive on the story in the longer-term as the pipeline assets in development become a more dominant factor of growth. "

Ms. Young upgraded Biogen Inc. (BIIB-Q) to "outperform" from "neutral" and increased her target to $385 (U.S.) from $321. The average is $356.32.

"After a couple of years of being neutral, we think 2018 expectations look reasonable, Spinraza continues to drive future growth, earlier pipeline assets are underappreciated, and there is always the Aducanumab readout around 2020 (we are not betting on an interim), " said Ms. Young.

In other analyst actions:

Citi initiated coverage of Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN-T) with a "buy" rating and $39 target. The average on the Street is $43.05.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan upgraded Wendy's Co. (WEN-Q) to "outperform" from "neutral" with a target of $20, up from $16. The average is $16.47.

Aetna Inc. (AET-N) was lowered to "equal-weight" from "overweight" by Morgan Stanley's Zachary Sopcak. His target rose to $307 (U.S.) from $192. The average target is $190.80.

