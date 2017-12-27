Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.'s (AEM-N, AET-T) acquisition of the exploration assets of Canadian Malartic Corp. improves its longer term development timeline, according to Credit Suisse analyst Anita Soni.

On Dec. 21, Toronto-based Agnico announced it has agreed to purchase all of the Canadian exploration assets of CMC, including the Kirkland Lake and Hammond Reef Gold projects, from Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY-N, YRI-T) for $162.5-million (U.S.). CMC is a corporation 50-50 owned and operated by Agnico and Yamana.

"At 100 per cent, we currently value the Malartic exploration properties at $623.5-million (U.S.)," said Ms. Soni, in a research note released Tuesday. "AEM stated that the properties will allow potential production growth post the current mine buildout in Nunavut."

Ms. Soni raised her estimates to reflect the deal's impact as well as in reaction to its "strong" operations and updated guidance, which was announced with its third-quarter results on Oct. 25.

Her 2017, 2018 and 2019 earnings per share projections increased to $1.03 (U.S.), $1.18 and $1.45, respectively, from 98 cents, $1.05 and $1.41.

Keeping an "outperform" rating for its stock, her target price increased to $62 (U.S.) from $59. The analyst average target price is currently $54.28, according to Bloomberg data.

"AEM is a top pick for its exploration and project pipeline, strong balance sheet, high quality asset base and track record, which should sustain a premium valuation versus peers," said Ms. Soni. "We view AEM's 2017 updated guidance still as relatively conservative. Commodity prices and operational risk are key risks to our view."

At the same, Ms. Soni increased her 2018 and 2019 EPS projections for Yamana to 12 cents (U.S.) from 8 cents for both years, noting the proceeds from the deal improve its financial position.

"We had valued Malartic's exploration properties at $290-million on our NAV," she said. "The company has stated that the assets sold as part of the transaction are non-cash flow generating and concluded that more value would be derived through monetization. Proceeds are likely to improve the Company's financial position as it enters 2018 and the start-up of Cerro Moro in early 2018.

"AUY has stated that Cerro Moro continues to remain on budget and on schedule (early 2018). Mechanical completion of the key process plant facilities are on track to be completed by year end 2017 and commissioning of the crushing and conveying circuit began in December."

She kept a "neutral" rating and $3.50 (U.S.) target for Yamana shares. The average on the Street is $3.31.

"We rate AUY Neutral as it works to turn around its operational performance, FCF [free cash flow] generation and balance sheet," the analyst said. "Positively, AUY now offers a growth outlook and has above average gold price leverage.

=====

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T) are currently undervalued, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Joe Levesque, emphasizing its "unwarranted" enterprise value-to-EBITDA discount versus peers.



"We believe that Seven Generations is well positioned to deliver promised Q4 volumes, after which we believe more conservative budgeting practices will set the company up to meet production guidance and likely beat on expected cash flow in 2018," said Mr. Levesque. "We expect the company to re-rate versus peers in the second half of 2018 after demonstrating guidance attainment over multiple consecutive quarters. At current prices, Seven Generations is trading at a 2018 EV/EBITDA of 5.9 times, which is below its peer group average. We believe that a higher valuation multiple is warranted by the combination of high netbacks, low exposure to AECO/Stn 2 gas prices, and a strong balance sheet."



BMO recently hosted investor meetings with Seven Generations' chief executive officer Marty Proctor and Brian Newmarch, VP Capital Market.



"The company emphasized it believes it is on track to meet 2017 production guidance and will focus on improving netbacks over growth in 2018." said Mr. Levesque.



The analyst kept an "outperform" rating and $24 target for its shares. The average is $23.65.



=====

In other analyst actions:



Celgene Corp. (CELG-Q) was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" with a target of $121 (U.S.), down from $125, at Bernstein. The average target is currently $122.89.

Compass Point Research & Trading LLC analyst Casey Alexander downgraded Callaway Golf Co. (ELY-N) to "sell" from "neutral" with a target of $13.50, down from $14.50. The average on the Street is $16.40.

Edward Jones analyst Andrew Pusateri downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (OGE-N) to "hold" from "buy."



B Riley FBR, Inc. analyst David Buck downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SCMP-Q) to "neutral" from "buy" with a target of $18 (U.S.). The average is $18.83.

Raymond James analyst Beryl Bugatch upgraded Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR-Q) to "outperform" from "market perform" with a price target of $43 (U.S.), which is $2 more than the consensus.

Edward Jones analyst Andrew Smith downgraded Edison International (EIX-N) to "sell" from "hold."