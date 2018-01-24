Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Canadian National Railway Co.'s (CNR-T, CNI-N) fourth-quarter financial results were "challenging," according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier, who expects a negative reaction from investors that will create a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

On Tuesday, CN reported revenue for the quarter of $3.285-billion, meeting the expectations of Mr. Poirier ($3.257-billion) and the Street ($3.282-billion). Adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 missed the analyst's expectation by a penny and the consensus by 3 cents. He pointed to a "weak" operating ratio of 60.4 per cent, below his 57.7-per-cent estimate and the 58.1-per-cent consensus, for the miss.

Story continues below advertisement

"In 2017, CN experienced solid volume growth across most of its business segments (total RTMs [revenue ton miles] up 11 per cent over the period)," said Mr. Poirier. "In fact, market conditions recovered more quickly than initially expected by management following a more challenging year in 2016. This strong traffic growth has resulted into some deterioration of service, which negatively impacted operating metrics, including dwell time, car velocity and train velocity. For CN, the main challenges came from three specific areas where it experienced impressive growth in 2017: (1) Wisconsin area, (2) Brampton intermodal terminal in Toronto, and (3) Western corridor in Canada (please refer to our previous note for further details)."

The company's 2018 EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.40, or 5-8-per-cent growth year over year, was in line with his expectation. However, it fell short of the Street's estimate of $5.54.

"The guidance assumes (1) 3–5-per-cent RTM growth, (2) pricing increase above inflation, (3) a WTI price of $60–70 (U.S.) per barrel, (4) $2-billion of share repurchases, and (5) an exchange rate of 80 cents U.S. to $1 Canadian," the analyst said.

"Transborder volumes represent 33 per cent of CN's overall business, from which the vast majority is related to commodities (grain and lumber). This high commodities exposure mitigates the impact of a potential end to NAFTA, as management does not expect trade disruption for any of these products as they remain key components of the U.S. economy."

With the results, Mr. Poirier lowered his 2018 EPS projection by a penny to $5.32.

He maintained his "buy" rating for CN shares and dropped his target by a loonie to $115. The analyst average target price is currently $107.08, according to Bloomberg data.

Elsewhere, expecting CN shares to retreat in the "very near term" based on its guidance miss, Macquarie analyst Konark Gupta upgraded CN to "outperform" from "neutral" as he sees a buying opportunity ahead. He kept a target of $107.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen dropped his target to $110 from $115 based CN's "lingering congestion issues and steep 1H18 traffic hurdles."

Maintaining a "market perform" rating, Mr. Hansen said he will "continue to watch for a more favorable risk-adjusted entry point."



RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin kept an "outperform" rating, but he lowered his target by $3 to $112.



Mr. Spracklin said: "The significant volume growth achieved by CN in 2017 is having an unexpected negative impact on network capacity and fluidity, resulting in margin pressure in the near-term. To address, the company has significantly increased its operating and capital resources, which we expect will address the issue by mid-year. Accordingly, we view the situation as temporary and we remain positive on CN over the long-term."

=====

Cara Operations Ltd.'s (CARA-T) $200-million acquisition of Keg Restaurants Ltd. "adds a little sizzle" to its menu, said Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe.

"The acquisition adds 106 (high absolute and relative average unit volume) restaurants, of which 54 per cent of the total are franchised (the 10 US restaurants are corporate), to Cara's footprint of 1259," said Mr. Tyghe. "While we are constructive on the acquisition, we are inclined to wait on additional data points on the traction of key initiatives, across the broader base."

He noted the combined entity had pro forma system sales of $3.4-billion and operating EBITDA of $208-million over the last 12 months, adding the transaction puts Cara within its 2020-2022 target ranges for both system sales (to $2.9-billion to $3.7-billion) and EBITDA ($203-million to $296-million).

Story continues below advertisement

"The implied EV/EBITDA [enterprise value-to-EBITDA] multiple (on normalized LTM EBITDA of $208-million) is 9.6 times," said Mr. Tyghe. "The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS, in addition to which synergies of roughly $2.0-million are expected to be realized over the next 3-years. The Keg is an industry leading brand with a strong track record of positive SRS [same restaurant sales], a healthy base (all restaurants are profitable and paying full royalties) and, while we like the acquisition, we remain Market Perform rated."

With that unchanged rating, he raised his target for Cara shares to $29 from $26. The average on the Street is $28.72.

"Our new target price of $29.00 is based on an unchanged 10.0-times multiple on our 2018 estimated EBITDA for an imputed value of $29.39," he said. "Our 10.0-times EV/EBITDA multiple is at a discount to the broader peer group (fast, casual, full and limited service) of 13.4 times, which we believe is warranted given Cara's continued SRS challenges."

Elsewhere, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Elizabeth Johnston raised her target by a loonie to $27 with a "hold" rating (unchanged).

"Overall, we view the acquisition positively," she said. "The Keg's consolidated SSSG has been positive for 16 consecutive quarters (3.5-per-cent LTM average) with a positive outlook for organic growth and new store openings. We note that while our outlook for new stores openings is positive, the Keg has only recently begun to open stores on a net positive basis. Furthermore, while the addition of The Keg brings Cara closer to its long-term growth targets, we note that challenges within other casual brands as well as minimum wage pressures in Ontario remain as we head into 2018. On the conference call, there was meaningful discussion on the potential for Cara's other brands to benefit from The Keg's knowledge, but also for The Keg to benefit from Cara's support in new store openings (in Canada and potentially the U.S.)."

=====

Stella-Jones Inc.'s (SJ-T) preliminary 2017 results were "positive," according to Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Mona Nazir.

On Tuesday, the Montreal-based producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products released preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year in order to provide an update on the impact of U.S. corporate income tax changes.

It expects quarterly sales of $376-$379-million, which is a 10.5-per-cent rise year over year and ahead of both Ms. Nazir's $353-million estimate (3.2-per-cent growth) and the Street's $356-million expectation (4-per-cent growth) estimates. It projects operating income before taxes (EBT) to be in the range of $24-$26-million range, which is flat from the previous year.

"Despite the top line beat, the release suggests an EBITDA figure in the $40-million range, lower than our 'in line' estimate of $48-million," said Ms. Nazir. "The lower margin is attributable to product mix and softer pricing in certain regions, which we note can occur on a quarter to quarter basis. Turning to 2018, management continues to call for an improvement in consolidated revenue and margin.

"As a result of the changes to the U.S. Federal Corporate income tax rate (from 35 per cent to 21 per cent, effective January 1, 2018), SJ's tax rate in 2018 is expected to decline to 26 per cent (from our post Q3/17 results estimate of 28.7 per cent) which ultimately results in a 8-cent gain in 2018 and 10-cent gain in 2019 (addressed in our tax piece). Furthermore, SJ is expected to record a $28-$30-million one-off non-cash tax benefit in Q4/17. Stripping out such, EPS would have come in at 34 cents, slightly lower than our/consensus estimate of 37 cents."

With an unchanged "buy" rating, Ms. Nazir raised her target for Stella-Jones shares to $57 from $55. The average is currently $53.91.

"While Q4 should bring stronger than expected revenue, product mix/softer pricing causes a miss on EBITDA and EPS (excl. $28-$30-million gain from deferred tax liability re-measurement)," she said. "Management confirmed that the 21-per-cent U.S. corporate tax rate would be a net benefit for the firm, consistent with our views. As we had addressed in our tax piece (on January 11th), a 2-per-cent-plus reduction in consolidated tax rate provides a near 4-per-cent increase to our EPS estimates (previously adjusted). On the back of SJ's tax guidance and the related flow through to EPS, our target price increases to $57 from $55 (based on 21.5x blended P/E; unchanged)."



Meanwhile, National Bank Financial analyst Leon Aghazarian upgraded Stella-Jones to "outperform" from "sector perform" with a $55. rising from $52.

=====

Pretium Resources Inc.'s (PVG-T, PVG-N) weaker-than-expected production and costs projections for its Brucejack mine in British Columbia are a prime example of "when high expectations meet reality," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Rahul Paul.



He said the company's report, released Tuesday alongside similarly disappointing fourth-quarter results and guidance for the first half of 2018, "clearly spooked" investors, causing its shares to drop 26.5 per cent on the day.



"While grade reconciliation and accuracy of the reserve model is very important over a longer period, it is difficult (if not impossible) to draw definitive conclusions over such a short time period," said Mr. Paul. "It usually takes time to ramp up an underground mine (often longer than prevailing expectations for Brucejack), including the time taken to ramp up grades and throughput to steady-state levels. However, the magnitude of the share price decline suggests that market expectations may have been unreasonably high. While we acknowledge the challenges with providing guidance during a ramp-up, perhaps management could have been more proactive setting expectations, particularly considering the inherent grade variability of the deposit and already prevailing concerns surrounding the reserve model."



Mr. Paul believes the Vancouver-based company's management is taking the right steps to address the challenges it faces, noting: "We would be surprised not to see a meaningful improvement in grade reconciliation and potentially lower quarterly variability, as 1) mining transitions into areas with tighter spaced drilling; 2) additional underground development provides increased mining flexibility; and 3) the mine grade control program is established. That said, these measures could take time to have the desired impact, and we see the potential for continued quarterly grade variability, potentially driving share price volatility."



In reaction to the results, Mr. Paul dropped his 2018 and 2019 earnings per share estimates to $1.14 an $2.00, respectively, from $1.68 and $2.05.

He kept a "speculative buy" rating and lowered his target to $15 from $18.50. The average on the Street is now $17.44.



"The share price decline suggests that the market may be extrapolating the 25-per-cent lower grade over the life of mine, which we consider an extreme (unlikely) scenario," said the analyst. "Even in such a scenario (25-per-cent lower grade), we expect the company to generate a material amount of free cash flow, sufficient to service debt/other obligations. As such, we believe the risk-reward trade-off remains attractive and maintain our SPEC BUY rating, but believe that share price recovery will likely be contingent on achieving stated targets and a more effective management of expectations going forward."



Meanwhile, Credit Suisse analyst Robert Reynolds dropped his rating to "neutral" from "outperform" in a research note released Tuesday. He lowered his target to $10 from $13.50.



Mr. Reynolds said: "Volatile quarterly results will make it difficult for the multiple to re-rate over the next 12 months, in our view. Positively, PVG offers a strong FCF yield in 2018 on revised CS estimates and a long mine life in a good jurisdiction. Improved grade dilution and a better valuation risk/reward would make us more constructive."

=====

The stage is set for AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T) to achieve positive retail flows in the first quarter of 2018, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho, despite fourth-quarter 2017 results that failed to meet his forecasts.



On Tuesday, the Toronto-based asset management company reported adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents, a penny below the expectations of Mr. Ho and the Street. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its wealth management segment were $17.8-million, also missing the analyst's estimate ($18.9-million).



"AGF achieved its retail fund performance targets (54 per cent of assets under management performed above median on a one-year basis and 62 per cent on a three-year basis)," he said. "Retail net outflows of $139-million were in line and December gross sales of 40-per-cent year-over-year point to positive retail net sales for 1Q—a positive inflection point, in our view. We believe this positions the company well for positive retail net flows in FY18 (which supports multiple expansion on the stock)."



He added: "While adjusted EPS and WM EBITDA were below our forecast, AGF achieved its fund performance target earlier than expected. This should drive positive retail flows in 2018, resulting in improved valuation. Other future catalysts, including CRA settlement payment, S&W monetization and the launch of EIF II have yet to be reflected in the share price, in our view."



Though he lowered his 2018 and 2019 EPS projections to 60 cents and 67 cents, respectively, from 62 cents and 69 cents, Mr. Ho raised his target price for its shares to $9.25 from $9. The average target is $8.66.



His rating of "buy" for AGF shares was left intact.

"We foresee a few near- or medium-term positive catalysts: (1) improving fund performance leading to 60 per cent of AUM above median over three years, (2) net retail flows improving relative to industry, (3) investors recognizing a proper valuation of S&W, (4) restoring management's credibility, and (5) all of these factors leading to better sentiment and valuation," he said.



CIBC World Markers analyst Paul Holden increased his target to $8.50 from $8 with a "neutral" rating (unchanged).



Mr. Holden said: "Management has made solid progress with respect to its rebuilding initiatives. However, F2018 priorities that look largely like its F2017 and F2016 priorities suggest that the rebuilding is still a work in progress. We would like to see a transition from a rebuild story to a growth story before changing our Neutral rating."



=====

Credit Suisse analyst Jason West lowered his financial projections for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T) after a series of Tim Hortons franchisee checks in Canada.



Mr. West trimmed his fourth-quarter 2017 and first-quarter 2018 same store sales estimates for Tim Hortons to 1.0 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, from 1.5 per cent and 2.0 per cent.



"While we believe sales remain in positive territory, trends have likely been impacted by competitive pressure, winter weather, and wage-related protests," he said. "Given the recent underperformance in the stock, we believe these sales headwinds are largely expected."



"While there is certainly a negative tone around the TH Canada brand currently, we are not sure this has long-term implications for the stock. Two negative outcomes to consider would be: 1) slower net store growth in Canada, or 2) corp. investments in the franchisees (e.g., reduced supply chain costs). If we were to assume zero net store growth at TH Canada going forward (versus 3 per cent in current model) and 100 basis points reduction in supply chain margins, that would shave 9 cents (3 per cent) off forward QSR estimates. Overall, we expect higher labor costs in Canada to be addressed through a combination of price increases and some modest supply chain savings to franchisees."



With his forecast changes, Mr. West lowered his 2018 earnings per share projection by 2 U.S. cents to $2.66.



He kept an "outperform" rating and $74 target. The average is $89.89.



"The stock trades at 23 times next 12-month price-to-earnings and 5.2-per-cent FCF [free cash flow] yield, both near the low end of franchisee peer group valuations, despite 5-6-per-cent global store growth for RBI and low volatility in earnings and cash flow," he said. "We recognize that several negative factors are weighing on the stock currently, incl.: negative TH Canada headlines, a tense relationship with TH franchisees, and uncertainty around the full impact from tax reform. However, we see limited downside risk to FCF around these issues. Key risks: pace of franchisee investments in store growth; rising interest rates."

=====

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (RAY.A-T) is a "strong FCF growth story at an attractive price," said CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Bek.



He initiated coverage of Montreal-based media company with an "outperformer" rating.



"Stingray is a fast-growing digital music provider with great FCF [free cash flow] conversion," said Mr. Bek. "The company continues to generate strong revenue growth (bolstered by an active and targeted M&A strategy), combined with material operating leverage. Add this to a small capex requirement and a very clean balance sheet, and we see material FCF growth continuing. Given a strong recurring revenue component of 86 per cent of revenues, Stingray's FCF growth comes with a reduced risk profile versus most other media models."



Mr. Bek set a price target of $12 for Stingray shares. Consensus is $11.33.



"In our view, Canadian investors should add shares of Stingray to capture its lower-risk yet strong FCF conversion potential over the next few years," he said.

=====



In other analyst actions:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc analyst Russell Stanley downgraded CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) to "tender" from "speculative buy" and raised his target to $43 from $40. The average is $32.



Morgan Stanley analyst Benny Wong upgraded Encana Corp. (ECA-N, ECA-T) to "overweight" from "equal- weight" and raised his target to $18 from $15. The average target on the Street is $15.38.

Mr. Wong downgraded the recommendation on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) to "underweight" from "equal-weight." He raised his target by a loonie to $20. The average is $19.25.

Goldman Sachs analyst Dana Flanders initiated coverage of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-T, VRX-N) with a "sell" rating and $22 target. The average is $22.43.

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL-N) to "in line" from "outperform."