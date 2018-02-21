Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

The outlook for 2018 provided by TFI International Inc.'s (TFII-T) management shows "encouraging" signs of recovery, said Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier, who believes its recent share price performance provide an attractive entry point for investors.

Accordingly, on the heels of "decent" fourth-quarter 2017 financial results, Mr. Poirier raised his rating for the Montreal-based transport and logistics company to "buy" from "hold."

On Tuesday, TFI reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $132-million for the quarter, largely in-line with the projections of both Mr. Poirier ($134-million) and the Street ($136-million). Revenue of $1.182-billion also met his expectation ($1.167-billion).

"The company's FCF [free cash flow] of $376-million in 2017 was impressive, while its funded debt/EBITDA ratio increased slightly to 2.96 times in 2017 from 2.82 times in 2016 (above our 2.68-times forecast). Looking forward, the company will focus on reducing its cost structure and making tuck-in acquisitions ($100-million envelope for 2018); no large M&A transactions are planned before the US TL business is stabilized. In the meantime, TFI will remain active through its NCIB program depending on the stock price (last share repurchase transaction was at $32.00 per share on Dec. 18). Management mentioned that with the current program in place, it would like to bring back the share count to 85m (currently at 87 million). In our view, this could potentially create value for shareholders depending on the price paid without putting the balance sheet at risk. We expect FCF to remain strong in 2018 at $316-million (up from $305-million previously expected).

With those results, the company also stated an expectation of improved profitability across all of its segments in 2018.

"For the U.S. TL [Truckload] segment, management expects a gradual recovery throughout the year as contractual rates increase along the renewal process," said Mr. Poirier. "On top of that, management also expects some improvement in profitability in the LTL [Less-Than-Truckload] business by increasing its exposure to the asset-light LTL intermodal business. Finally, management remains confident that its P&C division could achieve strong EBIT margin close to 11.0 per cent in 2018 (our forecast of 10.2 per cent is conservative). Consequently, management still expects EBITDA of $600-million for 2018 (we expect $573-million) on the back of (1) improving market conditions, (2) the absence of rebranding costs at CFI (C$15–20-million in 2017), and (3) an improvement in maintenance costs at CFI ($10–12-million in 2017)."

Based on the results, Mr. Poirier raised his 2018 earnings per share projection to $2.14 from $2.05.

His target for the stock jumped to $37 from $35. The analyst average target is $35.75, according to Bloomberg data.

"Following the 14-per-cent drop from its 52-week high, we believe TFII's shares are poised for a recovery," he said. "TFII's shares are currently trading at 6.9 times our EV/2019 EBITDA forecast, which implies a discount compared with its five-year average of 7.4 times, respectively (based on FY2 numbers). In addition, while it is currently trading in line with average U.S. truckload peers of 7.0 times EV/FY2 EBITDA, TFII's shares lagged the US truckload peer group over the last year (down 9.4 per cent versus an increase of 44.5 per cent). On our side, while the performance was justified due to the challenges experienced with the U.S. TL division during the period, we believe recent signs of improvement demonstrated at CFI should command a re-rating. Consequently, we expect TFII's shares to recover some of the gap created over the last year as results continue to improve."



Elsewhere, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Mona Nazir raised the stock to "buy" from "hold" with a $34 target, rising from $31.



Ms. Nazir said: "While we were disappointed with Q4/17 results it is important to note that the correlation between TFII and peers' has largely uncoupled over the last year (TFII down 15 per cent versus sector's 30-per-cent appreciation). While internal issues continue to plague TFII's performance (Q4/17 organic contraction of 7 per cent in TL, LTL and P&C) we believe they are well understood and in management's and investor's rear view mirror. Looking forward industry tailwinds including high single digit price increases and an uptick in demand should push 2018 results higher, augmented by a turnaround at CFI. We believe upside exists from the current price which is supported by multiple expansion (valuation gap), active buyback program, potential U.S. listing and double digit FCF yield."

Another quarter of in-line results alongside "ambitious" guidance has increased Raymond James analyst Brenna Phelan's confidence in goeasy Ltd.'s (GSY-T) ability to execute.

"We view goeasy as a high-growth story, catering to an underserved market with significant demand and fragmented competition, underpinned by effective and reliable credit adjudication and underwriting," she said. "The company's recently closed high-yield debt deal and credit facility give us clear sight on funding rapid loan growth through mid-2019, while the impact of IFRS 9 appears to be less punitive than initially anticipated, partly driven by a de-risking of the loan book."

On Tuesday after market close, the Mississauga-based company, which leases furniture and appliances and offers consumer loans, reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, in line with the consensus and a penny below Ms. Phelan's projection.

"Key earnings drivers were largely in-line with our forecasts on a consolidated basis, while in the easyfinancial segment, each of loan growth, revenues and opex were above our forecasts," she said. "Revisions to our estimates are modest, and reflect a 1-per-cent increase in gross loans and a modest decline in corporate costs to be more in-line with recent quarters."

"The quarterly dividend was increased by 25 per cent to 22.5 cents per quarter (our forecast: 22 cents), which represents 25-per-cent year-over-year growth and 35 per cent of 2017 net income (and a 2.4-per-cent yield at current share price), and serves to reinforce management's confidence in meeting its 2018E targets, which imply 26-per-cent year-over-year growth under our forecasts."

After raising her 2018 and 2019 earnings projections, Ms. Phelan hiked her target by a loonie to $44 with an "outperform" rating (unchanged). The average target is $45.

"Our $44.00 target price is based on 9 times our 2019E Adjusted EPS estimate, in-line with GSY's average multiple of 9.0 times over the 3.5 year period which easyfinancial has contributed greater-than 50 per cent of operating income which we believe is appropriate, particularly given ROE expansion over this period and GSY's ongoing transition to a larger, more diverse entity with overall lower credit risk," she said.

Though Uni-Select Inc.'s (UNS-T) fourth-quarter was "challenging" and led to lower expectations for 2018, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said its risk-reward proposition for investors is now "too attractive to ignore."

"Uni-Select reported 4Q results that were below expectations, mainly due to lower EBITDA margins across all three segments," he said. "Nevertheless, management remains confident it can improve margins through its 2020 initiatives. While we are disappointed with the results and the 2018 guidance, we continue to see the stock as undervalued and remain confident that it offers significant upside potential for long-term investors."

Before market open on Tuesday, Uni-Select, a Boucherville, Que.-based distributor of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products, reported revenue for the quarter of US$415-million, in line with the consensus but below Mr. Poirier's US$423-million estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of 25 US cents also missed his projection (28 US cents) and the consensus (29 US cents).

"UNS reported a consolidated EBITDA margin of 6.7 per cent in 4Q17, down from 8.7 per cent a year ago and below our 7.5-per-cent forecast," the analyst said. "The year-over-year decrease can be attributed to the lower-than-expected contribution from FinishMaster (9.9 per cent vs 11.2 per cent expected) and the Canadian Automotive division (5.1 per cent vs our forecast of 5.8 per cent). "As a result, management introduced weaker-than-expected consolidated EBITDA guidance of 7.2–8.2 per cent (consensus was at 8.5 per cent). We are revising our forecast to 7.6% (from 8.5% initially)."

""In light of UNS's 4Q results and the newly introduced guidance, we are reducing our EBITDA margin forecast for 2018 and 2019. On top of that, while we believe the freezing start to winter since the beginning of 2018 could provide a boost to UNS's results during the year, we do not include this in our numbers as the timing is difficult to predict. We now expect adjusted EPS of US$1.32 in 2018 and US$1.58 in 2019, down from US$1.54 and US$1.76, respectively. We now assume an exchange rate of C$1.26/US$1 vs C$1.25/US$1 previously."

Though he kept a "top pick" rating on its stock following the results, Mr. Poirier lowered his target price to $34 per share from $37, which remains above the consensus target of $30.83.

"In light of the potential total return of 50 per cent and strong FCF generation with a 10-per-cent FCF yield (6-per-cent adjusted for advances to merchant members), we are maintaining our Top Pick rating as we believe recent share price weakness provides an excellent buying opportunity," said Mr. Poirier.

Ahead of the start of earnings season for Canadian banks, Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan lowered his target prices for their stocks even though he sees upside ahead.



"Despite the equity market correction, we believe recent management commentary from banks remain positive (e.g. RBC Bank conference, CIBC & BNS Investor days) and investor sentiment is constructive," said Mr. Chan in a research report released Wednesday.



"Group bank price-to-earnings multiples have now moved down close to historical levels, suggesting that multiple expansion from this point could play out this year up to our revised Group bank P/E target multiple of 12.0 times (from 12.25 times). We have reduced target prices on our bank coverage between 1-5 per cent. The largest driver for a sector re-rating will be achieving our Bank (avg.) EPS growth forecast of 8 per cent this year. For Q1/F18, we have revised our earnings forecast slightly higher (e.g. from loan growth, margin, credit) for Group avg. EPS growth of 5 per cent year over year, which comes off a tough comp last year. Last quarter, Canadian bank EPS surprises were greater-than 3 per cent (versus greater-than 5 per cent the prior quarter). We suggest a strong chance for EPS surprises again, but each bank's outlook for 2018 is more important, in our view. Over our forecast period, we target Canadian bank average total returns (including dividends) of 13 per cent, with BNS at top of 21 per cent, and CWB at the low-end at 7 per cent. Our top two picks remain TD and BNS. CM kicks off Bank earnings on Feb. 22."



Mr. Chan made the following changes:

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “hold”) to $103 from $105. Average: $108.86.

(BMO-T, “hold”) to $103 from $105. Average: $108.86. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “buy”) to $90 from $93. Average: $89.14.

(BNS-T, “buy”) to $90 from $93. Average: $89.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “buy”) to $129 from $131. Average: $129.71.

(CM-T, “buy”) to $129 from $131. Average: $129.71. Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, “hold”) to $39 from $40. Average: $39.79.

(CWB-T, “hold”) to $39 from $40. Average: $39.79. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, “speculative buy”) to $58 from $61. Average: $57.64.

(LB-T, “speculative buy”) to $58 from $61. Average: $57.64. National Bank of Canada (NA-T, “buy”) to $67 from $68. Average: $66.69.

(NA-T, “buy”) to $67 from $68. Average: $66.69. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “hold”) to $107 from $108. Average: $110.36.

(RY-T, “hold”) to $107 from $108. Average: $110.36. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “buy”) to $79 from $80. Average: $80.03.

Noting the Big 6 banks now trade under their historical average, Mr. Chan said: "Since last reporting season (ended Dec. 7 with CWB). Canadian bank stocks (avg.) have retracted greater-than 2 per cent (vs. the TSX Composite of less-than 4 per cent) led by LB (i.e. mortgage documentation issues, bought deal offering), and surprisingly BNS at down 6 per cent (higher beta bank with EM exposure). Currently, the Big-6 banks now trade at an average P/E (fwd.) of 11.3 times, slightly above its historical average of 11 times. As a result, we remain favorable on Canadian bank stocks this year. Barring any major market interruption, we could see multiple valuation expansion during our forecasted period towards our revised Group bank P/E target multiple of 12.0 times. To attain this, we believe the largest driver will be to meet our Cdn. bank 2018 EPS growth target of 8 per cent."



"We have a positive tilt towards Banks stocks relative to the TSX Composite for 2018. Our view is further supported by attractive dividend yields, dividend growth, and payout ratios within management's targeted range. Among the Big-6, we prefer TD (largest US exposure, AMTD upside, lower US corporate tax rates, strong capital position, EPS and dividend growth above peers), and BNS (recent stock underperformance, International growth, potential EPS accretion from BBVA Chile & Jarislowsky Fraser deals not modelled yet, raised medium-term EPS growth target up to 7-per-cent-plus at recent Investor day)."

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli said Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s (WMT-N) fourth-quarter results and outlook "simply weren't good enough to support the stock given its significant re-rating last year."

"Yes traffic and comps were positive again, but e-commerce growth slowed sharply (to 23 per cent from 50 per cent-plus) and profit targets for the 'following year' were lowered again," he said. "While Walmart has become a substantially better business, stronger profit growth will likely be needed to drive it from here."

The retail giant logged U.S. comp growth of 2.6 per cent, excluding fuel, for the quarter, exceeding Mr. Ciccarelli's 2.2-per-cent estimate, due largely to a higher-than-anticipated traffic increase alongside in-line ticket growth.

However, he said an e-commerce slowdown should give investors "pause," adding: "Importantly, in our view, e-commerce growth slowed sharply to 23 per cent from what had been a 50-per-cent-plus run-rate in each of the past three quarters. Management pointed to the lapping of Jet.com for some of the slowdown as well as operational challenges including inventory shortages due to strong sales volume. Nevertheless, it is difficult to ignore the magnitude of the slowdown in e-commerce, since the extremely strong e-commerce growth was a primary reason for the re-rating in WMT shares during 2017. Management expects the growth rate to ramp back up to the 40-per-cent-plus range after 1Q, but we suspect this target will be met with more skepticism following 4Q17 results than when it was first laid out to investors several months ago."

Mr. Ciccarelli lowered his 2018 EPS estimate goes to US$4.90 from US$5.20 based on both higher investment spending and a slightly higher tax rate. His 2019 EPS estimate fell to US$5.20 from US$5.52.

With those lowering earnings expectations, he lowered his target for Walmart shares to US$103 from US$109 with a "sector perform" rating (unchanged). The average target on the Street is US$105.83.

"We use our CVM valuation methodology—valuing the stock vs. its historical relative valuation (i.e., versus history and vs. the market or S&P 500)—as our primary valuation tool across our universe," said Mr. Ciccarelli. "Historically (the last three years), WMT shares have traded at 16.2 times forward 12-month (FTM) earnings, while the broader market has averaged 17.4 times. In other words, the stock's P/E has traded at 93 per cent of the market multiple or an 7-per-cent discount to the market. We believe the market's view of Walmart has shifted dramatically as it has improved the in-store environment and built out e-commerce capabilities, resulting in 14 consecutive quarters of positive comps and 13 quarters of positive traffic. Thus, our target multiple of 21.0 times assumes the stock will trade at a premium vs. the market, rather than at a discount as it had historically."

Acumen Capital analyst Brian Pow raised his target for shares of Pollard Banknote Ltd. (PBL-T) after resuming coverage following its bought deal financial to fund its US$17.6-million acquisition of International Gamco Inc..



Winnipeg-based Pollard, a supplier of instant tickets for lotteries and charitable gaming organizations, issued 2.07 million shares at $18.46 each for gross proceeds of $38.2-million.



"We view PBL's acquisition of Gamco favorably as it roughly doubles the Company's Charitable Gaming segment," he said. "The acquisition also provides PBL with a new suite of products, some potential cost synergies which we expect could be realized in the future, and potential new client relationships."



Maintaining a "buy" rating, Mr. Pow's target rose to $22.50 from $19.50, which is above the average target of $20.33.



"We roll forward our peer based FY/19 EV/EBITDA multiple average from FY/18, and continue to assign a premium to the multiple which we feel is justified given PBL's healthy balance sheet and growth rate compared to its peers," the analyst said.

Calling it a "top pick with further upside," CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel raised his earnings forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T) in the wake of last week's "much better than expected" fourth-quarter results.



"While we are making only modest upward revisions today to our EBITDA forecasts for 2018/19, we note that both our (and likely consensus') commodity forecast is looking conservative given the strength we have seen in lumber markets this year," said Mr. Patel. "With limited new capacity until 2019, demand looks set to outpace supply growth, supporting pricing at robust levels. To hit our annual 2018 forecasts of US$435 per thousand board feet (mfbm) SPF and US$450 per mfbm SYP, SPF/SYP prices would have to average 19 per cent/20 per cent lower than current levels (US$527 and US$553) over the remainder of 2018. Even just using our base case commodity deck, our 2018/19 estimates on West Fraser are 14 per cent/7 per cent higher than consensus. Our base case forecast sees WFT generating average annual free cash flow of $635-million over the next three years (9.4-per-cent FCF yield). We have raised our FCF assumptions by over 20 per cent reflecting lower cash tax assumptions (to better reflect the effect of recent U.S. tax reforms)."



Calling the Vancouver-based company his top pick among forestry stock and maintaining his "outperformer" rating, Mr. Patel hiked his target to $104 from $99. The average on the Street is $87.86.

"While we believe 2018 will mark peak EBITDA for West Fraser this cycle, we see FCF peaking in 2019 (and remaining at robust levels through our forecast horizon of 2020) given supportive supply/demand fundamentals across all three of the company's segments," he said. "With net debt to cap of only 12 per cent and liquidity of $809-million, West Fraser is also well positioned to take advantage of a wide array of potentially attractive capital deployment opportunities (including share repurchases, additional dividend hikes, investing in its existing mills or pursuing additional M&A)."



In other analyst actions:

GMP analyst Ian Gillies upgraded Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $2.50, which is 6 cents less than the current average among analysts covering the stock.

GMP's Butler downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T, AEM-N) to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $73.50. The average is $67.42.

Paradigm Capital initiated coverage of International Frontier Resources Corp. (IFR-X) with a "speculative buy" rating and 30-cent target

GMP initiated coverage of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA-X) with a "speculative buy" rating and $2.50 target..

