Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)

From Nov. 7 through to Nov. 13, President and Chief Executive Officer John McCluskey purchased a total of 19,000 shares at an average price per share around the $8 level, lifting his account's position to 370,618 shares.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T)

On Nov. 3, Chief Financial Officer Todd Ingledew purchased 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of $10.2936, initiating a portfolio position.

On Nov. 2, John Currie, who sits on the board of directors and is the former Chief Financial Officer of Lululemon Althletica, bought 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $10.25, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 27,100 shares.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)

On Nov. 8, President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Daviau acquired 100,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.3094 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Daviau Investment Corp.), taking his holdings up to 214,860 shares in this account.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That same day, Executive Chairman David Kassie purchased 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of $4.25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Ace Weims Corporation), increasing the portfolio's holdings to 662,261 shares.

=====

The following company has had recent insider selling activity.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

From Nov. 6 through to Nov. 10, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chair Christine Magee sold a total of 150,000 shares at an average price per share above the $32 level. These transactions reduced her portfolio's holdings to 443,198 shares.