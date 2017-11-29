Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

The article features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY.UN-T)

On Nov. 16, Stephen DeNardo, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 900 shares at an average price per share around the $22.32 (U.S.) level. The previous day, he divested a total of 3,000 shares.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

In recent days, there were two relatively small transactions reported by insiders.

On Nov. 20, President and Chief Executive Officer Pat D'Eramo purchased 515 shares at an average price per share of $11.7021 (U.S.), lifting his portfolio's holdings to 108,491 shares.

That day, Bruce Johnson, Executive Vice-President – Metallics, accumulated 1,350 shares at an average price per share of $14.98, increasing his account's balance to 35,921 shares.

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO-T)

On Nov. 16, Chief Legal Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares at an average price per share around the $89.65 level with 2,435 shares remaining in his account after this transaction.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On Nov. 16, Chief Executive Officer Donald Walker sold 88,900 shares at an average price per share of $67.50 for an account in which he has control or direction over (a family charitable trust), eliminating the account's position.

The same day, Chief Financial Officer Vincent Galifi exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (70,000) at an average price per share of $68.02, leaving 418,188 shares in his portfolio.

In a previous issue, we reported that Mr. Walker sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of $67.37 on Nov. 13, trimming his sizeable portfolio position down to 1,208,455 shares.

In addition, Marc Neeb, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (43,332) at an average price per share of $67.20 on Nov. 14, leaving 39,687 shares in the account.