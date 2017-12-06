Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a company that has had recent insider buying activity.

TMX Group Ltd. (X-T)

On Nov. 28, Director Denyse Chicoyne purchased 8,000 shares at an average cost per share of $69.52 in her personal account, increasing the portfolio's holdings to 14,103 shares.

The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Cott Corp. (BCB-T)

On Nov. 27, Director Gregory Monahan sold 7,500 shares at an average price per share of $17.10 (U.S.), trimming his portfolio's holdings to 102,666 shares.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

Last week, on Nov. 28, Carmen Fortino, Executive Vice-President and Ontario division head, sold 8,041 shares at an average price per share of $40.25, leaving 25,000 shares in his account.

The following company has had mixed trading with both recent insider buying as well as selling activity.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

Several insiders have reported recent transactions in the market.

On Dec. 1, Ashley Hohm, Vice-President – Finance, sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $7.325. The previous day, she divested 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $7. After these transactions, 123,358 shares remained in her portfolio.

On Dec. 1, Chairman William Guinan exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares. That day, he sold 9,700 shares at an average price per share of $7.35, leaving 1,132,556 shares in his account.

On Nov. 27,President and Chief Executive Officer David Wilson bought 78,000 shares at an average price per share of $6.88, increasing his sizeable portfolio position to 10,425,359 shares.