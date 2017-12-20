Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T)

On Dec. 12, Peter Stringham, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 5,000 shares at an average price per share just below $20. Days prior, on Dec. 6, he acquired 2,500 shares at an average price per share of $18.46, initiating a portfolio position.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)

On Dec. 15, Lori Legault, Senior Vice-President of Sales, bought 1,625 shares at an average price per share of $39.82, reinstating her portfolio position. Last month, we reported that Ms. Legault sold 1,625 shares at an average price per share of $37.13 on Nov. 13, eliminating her portfolio position.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T)

On Dec. 14, Chief Financial Officer Michael Vels purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of $23.74, taking his portfolio's holdings up to 25,000 shares.

=====

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T)

On Dec. 11, board member Tom Jenkins, sold 237,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Mistera Ventures Corp.), eliminating the account's position.

That same day, John Kousinioris, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary, purchased a total of 10,760 shares at an average price per share of $7.79.