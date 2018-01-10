Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had insider buying activity.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN-T)

On Dec. 14, President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Johnson purchased a total of 21,000 shares at an average cost per share of $9.50.

Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)

On Dec. 19, Robert Le Blanc, Senior Managing Director, purchased 17,550 shares at an average cost per share of $74.5243 (U.S.), increasing his portfolio's holdings to 712,527 shares.

=====

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On Dec. 31, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sean Boyd exercised his rights receiving 100,000 shares. On Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, he sold a total of 96,386 shares with 119,978 shares remaining in his portfolio.

Previously, we reported that Jean Robitaille, Senior Vice-President – Business Strategy and Technical Services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at an average price per share of $56.4839 on Dec. 19, leaving 61,245 shares in his portfolio.

On Dec. 15, Marc Legault, Senior Vice-President – Operations, U.S.A. and Latin America, also exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at an average price per share of $55.35 with 32,328 shares remaining in his account.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On Jan. 3, Chief Financial Officer Douglas Jamieson sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $29.5812, leaving 60,000 shares in his account.