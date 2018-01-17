Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company.

I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had insider buying activity.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)

On Jan. 12, Bruce Rubin, who has been on the board of directors since May 2017, bought 5,000 shares, doubling his portfolio's position to 10,000 shares.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T)

On Jan. 12, Chairman of the Board of Directors Ronald Mathison purchased 2,508,800 shares at an average cost per share of $1.32 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Matco Investments Ltd.), increasing the account's holdings to 3,440,140 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)

On Jan. 5, co-founder and former Chairman of Amerigo Resources Steven Dean sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of $1.2879 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Dean Holdings Trust), reducing the account's sizeable position to 1,402,250 shares.

The following security has had mixed trading with both insider buying and selling activity recently reported, predominately sales in the public market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On Jan. 12, President Ammar Al-Joundi accumulated 2,000 shares at an average price per share of $58.09, lifting his account's holdings to 45,428 shares.

On Dec. 31, Yvon Sylvestre, Senior Vice-President –Operations, Canada and Europe, exercised his rights and received 17,000 shares. Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5, he sold a total of 9,956 shares, leaving 9.033 shares in his account.

Previously , we reported the following trades.

Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sean Boyd exercised his rights, receiving 100,000 shares on Dec. 31. On Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, he sold a total of 96,386 shares with 119,978 shares remaining in his portfolio.

Jean Robitaille, Senior Vice-President – Business Strategy and Technical Services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at an average price per share of $56.4839 on Dec. 19, leaving 61,245 shares in his portfolio.

On Dec. 15, Marc Legault, Senior Vice-President – Operations, U.S.A. and Latin America, also exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at an average price per share of $55.35 with 32,328 shares remaining in his account.