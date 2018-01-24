Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a stock that has had insider buying activity.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

On Jan. 19, Chief Executive Officer Bradley Shaw bought a total of 350,000 shares for two separate accounts in which he has indirect ownership (100,000 shares in one account and 250,000 shares in different account) at a price per share of $27.

On Jan. 17, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer Peter Johnson purchased 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of $27, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 32,000 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 19, Senior Vice-President Mario Furlan sold a total of 8,507 shares at an average price per share of approximately $39.85, trimming his portfolio's position to 11,274 shares.

Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 19, Allen Stephen, Vice President and Chief Accountant, divested a total of 3,950 shares at an average price per share of approximately $40.07, reducing his account's holdings to 8,613 shares.

On Jan. 19, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Gail Harding sold a total of 3,000 shares in the public market at a price of $40.50 per share.

On Jan. 18, Jeff Bowling, Regional General Manager -Prairies, sold 1,000 shares in the market at an average price per share of $40.25.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott sold a total of 1,500,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.96 for an account that he has control or direction over (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), trimming the sizeable portfolio position to 13,498,078 shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TV-T)

On Jan. 16, Paul Keller, Senior Vice-President – Major Projects and Technical Support, exercised his rights, receiving 584,898 shares. On Jan. 19, he sold 150,000 shares at an average price per share of $1.509, trimming his account's position to 1,545,625 shares.