Wednesday’s Insider Report: Dollarama insiders are selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had insider buying activity.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Jan. 29, Director Katharine Stevenson purchased 2,000 shares at an average cost per share of $23.40, lifting her portfolio's position to 4,000 shares.

Earlier this month, we reported the following transactions.

In a relatively small transaction, Jill Gardiner, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 1,280 shares at an average price per share around the $23.44 level on Jan. 12, increasing her account's position to 6,705 shares.

The company's President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Vaasjo purchased 2,300 shares at an average price per share of $24 on Jan. 9. The previous day, he bought 8,050 shares also at an average cost per share of $24. These trades lifted his portfolio's position to 94,680 shares.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

On Jan. 25, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman Grant Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $9.6922, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 1,977,024 shares.

=====

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity by two insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Jan. 24, Geoffrey Robillard, Senior Vice-President- Import, trimmed 15,000 shares from his sizeable portfolio at an average price per share of $162.9095, leaving 650,000 shares in his account.

Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 25, Huw Thomas, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (6,000) with 12,400 shares remaining in his portfolio.

=====

The following stock has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman Michael Rose continues to be an active buyer in the market. Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 23, he acquired a total of 25,000 shares, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 10,293,326 shares.

On Jan. 19, Drew Tumbach, Vice-President of Land and Contracts, sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of $20.0839. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 773,305 shares.