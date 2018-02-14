Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a security that has had insider buying activity.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

Year-to-date, the stock price has declined over 10 per cent and one insider recently accumulated shares on the price weakness.

On Feb. 8, Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer – Dairy Division (Canada), purchased 789 shares at an average cost per share just above the $40 level, increasing his portfolio's position to 14,690 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On Feb. 5, President of U.S. commercial and state government operations Dave Henderson exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (8,200) at an average price per share around the $71 level, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Grand West Transportation Group Inc. (BUS-X)

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 8, John Wang, Vice-President – Engineering Manager, sold a total of 55,000 shares across two accounts, one account in which he has direct ownership and a separate account where he has indirect ownership (NGT Machinery Design Ltd.).

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T)

On Feb. 7, Bruce Barbour, Executive Director of racing operations, sold 4,000 shares at an average price per share above $35, leaving just two shares in his portfolio.