Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring three securities that have had insider buying activity.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T)

On Feb. 14, Executive Chairman Robert Quartermain purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of $8.96, lifting his large portfolio position to 2,249,153 shares.

Last month, we reported that Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell, who sits on the board of directors, bought 5,700 shares at an average cost per share of $10.38 on Jan. 24, increasing her portfolio's holdings to 21,881 shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

On Feb. 14, Director Ali Hedayat acquired 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $72.86, raising his portfolio's holdings to 35,000 shares.

Valener Inc. (VNR-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 15, President of the board Pierre Monahan accumulated 3,000 shares at an average cost per share of $20.1567, increasing his account's holdings to 10,000 shares.

=====

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

TMX Group Ltd. (X-T)

On Feb. 14, Mary Lou Hukezalie, Senior Vice-President – Group Head of Human Resources, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (6,814) at an average price per share of $75, leaving 1,350 shares in her account.