Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

On March 5, President, Chief Executive Officer Scott Saxberg purchased 11,400 shares at a price of $8.79, lifting his account's holdings to 122,892 shares.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (GS-T)

On March 8, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Moody bought 15,000 shares at a price of $14.2191 per share, increasing his portfolio's position to 169,908 shares.

On Feb. 28, Wilfred Gobert, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated 16,000 shares at a price of $15.1521 per share, taking his account's holdings up to 76,614 shares.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The following two securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On March 6 , Chief Financial Officer Thomas Flynn exercised his options and sold the corresponding shares count (24,671) at a price of $96.54 per share, leaving 4,955 shares in his account.

Last week, we reported that between March 2 and March 5, Mr. Flynn exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (a total of 43,000) at an average price per share of approximately $96.03.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

Three senior management executives were recent sellers in the market.

Story continues below advertisement

Between March 2 and March 5, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Galen Weston exercised his options, receiving 242,915 shares, and sold 213,390 shares, leaving 67,683 shares in his portfolio.

Between Feb. 27 and March 5, President of President's Choice Financial Barry Columb exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (48,532) with 3,917 shares remaining in his account.

Between Feb. 27 and March 5, President of Loblaw Companies Limited Sarah Davis exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (22,918), leaving 1,477 shares in her portfolio.