Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch: Quebec pension fund-led group to buy Student Transportation

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news in the post- and pre-market.

Student Transportation Inc. (STB-T; STB-Q) says it has an agreement to be acquired by a group of investors led by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for US$7.50 per share.

The deal represents a 27-per-cent premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price per common share on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending Feb. 27, based on an exchange rate of $1.28 Canadian dollars per U.S. dollars, the company said.

"This transaction presents a compelling opportunity for our investors to monetize their investment at an attractive price. CDPQ has been invested in our company for 16 years and for most of that time as our largest shareholder," stated STI CEO Denis Gallagher.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) says it has an underwriting agreement to sell, on a private placement basis, $220-million senior unsecured notes. "This represents an upsizing from the previously announced offering of $150-million," the company stated.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T) reported revenue of $66.2-million in the fourth quarter, up 36 per cent from $48.8-million in the same period of 2016. The expectation was for revenue of $64.6-million. Adjusted EBITDA was $27.8-million, an 83-per-cent increase from the same period of 2016. Net income was $5-million or 6 cents per share versus a net loss of $10.4-million or 12 cents per share.

First National Financial Corp. (FN-T) reported net income of $45.9-million or 75 cents per share in the fourth quarter, which was in line with expectations and compared to $71.8-million or $1.18 per share a year ago. Revenue was 7 per cent lower at $270-million compared to $290.8-million a year ago

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $144.6-million up from $88.6-million. Earnings were 45 cents per share versus 23 cents per share a year earlier.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) reported diluted funds from operations of 51 cents in the fourth quarter compared to 48 cents a year earlier.

Net operating income was $47.4-million in the quarter, up from $43.6-million a year earlier.