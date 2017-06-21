Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

(Clarusvisus/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Clarusvisus/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) is planning to buy Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads, which has 23 restaurants in Ontario and Quebec, for about $3-million.

The transaction is expected to close within 90 days, but is still "subject to multiple conditions," the company said.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories