Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) is planning to buy Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads, which has 23 restaurants in Ontario and Quebec, for about $3-million.

The transaction is expected to close within 90 days, but is still "subject to multiple conditions," the company said.

Report Typo/Error