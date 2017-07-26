Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) is increasing its quarterly dividend by 7 per cent to 41.75 cents per common from 39 cents.
It starts with its dividend payable on Oct. 31.
