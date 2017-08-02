Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH-T; CRHM-N) says it has acquired a 55-per-cent interest in a gastroenterology anesthesia practice in West Florida.

The price wasn't disclosed but CRH said total annual estimated revenue is about $3-million (U.S.)

