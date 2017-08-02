Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A West Jet Boeing 737-700 aircraft departs Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia February 9, 2011. (© Andy Clark / Reuters/REUTERS)
Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH-T; CRHM-N) says it has acquired a 55-per-cent interest in a gastroenterology anesthesia practice in West Florida. 

The price wasn't disclosed but CRH said total annual estimated revenue is about $3-million (U.S.) 

