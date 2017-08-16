Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) reported first-quarter revenues of $264-million, down 1 per cent from $265.4-million a year ago.

Net income was $11.5-million or 12 cents per share versus $12.1-million or 13 cents a year earlier.

