Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN-T) announced after markets closed on Tuesday a plan to “concentrate on its core markets” in Quebec and Ottawa and to reduce its debt.
The REIT said it plans to do both by; selling its properties outside its core markets (with an estimated fair value of more than $1.2-billion), using part of the sale proceeds to reduce its debt and to buy back units for cancellation, and to make future acquisitions in core markets.Report Typo/Error
