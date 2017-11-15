Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB​-T) says it has submitted a proposal to buy CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.​ (CMED-T)​ in an all-share deal. The proposal values CanniMed at $24 per share, which is a 57-per-cent premium to its closing price on Tuesday.

Aurora said the proposal was delivered to the CanniMed board on Monday and that it is "seeking to pursue a mutually agreed upon combination with CanniMed."

It said CanniMed hasn't engaged in active discussions with Aurora and has given the board until Friday at 5 p.m. ​Vancouver time to respond. Then, Aurora said intends to start a formal takeover bid for the company. Aurora said it has "irrevocable lock-up agreements" with shareholders representing about 38 per cent of CanniMed's stock.​

Home Capital Group (HCG-T) reported net income of $30-million or 37 ​cents ​per share in the third quarter,​ compared with net income of $66.2 million and $1.01 per share for the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents per share in the latest quarter.

"Net income for third quarter 2017 includes the impact of reduced loan balances, increased interest expenses, elevated non-interest expenses and loss on sale of mortgage assets," the company stated.

Revenue was $95.4-million, above expectations of $86.9-million but below last year's total of $145.1-million.

Total loans under administration were $23.2-​billion in the quarter ​compared to $26-billion ​a year ago, ​"​as a result of the sale of loans and lower originations."



Total mortgage originations of $385-​million, compared with $2.54-​billion a year ago​.

In its "strategic update," Home Capital said the company's priorities are to "​grow residential and commercial business lines and take back market share."​

It also said management and the board are "reassessing opportunities for the business and actively updating and executing its corporate strategy during the fourth quarter 2017 and first quarter of 2018."​

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) reported sales of $838.5-million in the third quarter, down 8 per cent from $914.7-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $865.4-million in the most recent quarter.

"The total decrease in sales was driven by a decrease in the North America operating segment, partially offset by year-over-year increases in sales in Europe and the rest of the world," the company stated.

Net income was $36.2-million or 42 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and up from $29.1-million or 34 cents a year earlier.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) reported rental revenue of $105.5-million in the third quarter, below expectations of $107.3-million and compared to $109-million a year earlier.

Same-store net operating income came in at $54.7-million down from $63.9-milion a year earlier.

Its profit was $44.4-million compared to a loss of $35.5-million last year.

Funds from operations per unit came in at 53 cents, or 43 adjusted, compared to 73 cents or 65 cents adjusted last year. Analysts were expecting FFO per share of 55 cents or 39 cents adjusted.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) said its third-quarter revenue was $139.9-million, in line with expectations and up 7 per cent from a year ago.

Net income from continuing operations was $6.2-million versus a loss of $364,000 last year.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) reported revenue of $22.4-million in the third quarter, up 29 per cent from $17.3-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23.5-million in the most recent quarter.

Earnings from operations increased by 72 per cent to $2.3-million. Adjusted net earnings increased by 81 per cent to $2.2-million.

Adjusted EBITDA per share fell to 26.1 cents compared to 30.5 a year earlier.

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) reported third-quarter petroleum and natural gas revenue, net of royalties, of $38-million compared to $44.4-million for the same period a year ago.

Its net loss was $1.5-million or a penny per share, in line with expectations and an improvement from $8.4-million or 5 cents a year ago.

Adjusted funds from operations came in at 11 cents versus 18 cents a year earlier.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) reported revenue from continuing operations of $400.5-million for the third quarter, an increase of $127.5-million from 2016. Analysts were looking for revenue to come in at $425.9-milion.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $22.4-million compared with $2.1-million during the third quarter of 2016.

"Relative to the third quarter of 2016, net earnings during the third quarter of 2017 were higher due to the additional earnings of the newly acquired businesses, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization," the company said.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) says it has acquired Quest Window Systems Inc. for $85-million "subject to customary post-closing adjustments, which can increase to $100-million if post-closing growth targets are met."

Mississauga, Ont.-based Quest makes advanced unitized window wall system used primarily in high-rise multi-family residential projects.

The base purchase price of $85-million was funded by the issuance of EIC common shares valued at $12.75-million and cash resources of $72.25-million from the company's "currently unutilized credit facility."

It said the earn-out of $15-million will be paid within 24 months of closing, "subject to meeting post-closing growth targets.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) reported third-quarter net income of $42.6-million or $2.80 per share versus $10.5-million or 69 cents a year ago.

Clairvest's book value was $575.7 million or $37.89 per share as at Sept. 30, compared with $533.1-million or $35.09 per share at June 30.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TV-T) reported third-quarter revenues of $81.6-million versus $43.9-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $7.8-million or a penny per share, "primarily attributable to one-time transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Glencore PLC's African zinc mines." Analysts were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share.

The results compared to net income of $1.8-million or nil per share for the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT​-T​; WPRT-N) reported revenues of ​$60.8-​million (U.S.)​ in the third quarter,​ compared with $56.1-​million for the same period last year.

​"​The higher revenues were driven by the increase in the Euro compared to the U.​S. dollar, as well as strong sales in the aftermarket business," the company stated.

Its net loss was $15.7-million or 12 cents per share versus a loss of $33.6-million or 31 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 16 cents in the most recent quarter and revenue of $52-million.

Urthecast Corp. (UR-T) reported revenue of $10.2-million in the third quarter versus $20.7-million a year earlier.

Its net loss came in at $6.4-million compared to a loss of $9.6-million a year earlier.

