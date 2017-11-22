 Skip to main content

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps in the news today.

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) says it's buying UK-based Fishers Topco Ltd. for about $59-million, subject to an additional earn-out consideration. Fishers is the largest commercial laundry business in Scotland.

"We are very excited to add the Fishers platform as K-Bro's first acquisition outside of Canada," said CEO Linda McCurdy in a release. Fishers is also the company's largest acquisition to date.

K-Bro also said it has increased its existing senior secured revolving credit facility to $100-million.

In a separate release, K-Bro said it was raising $30-million in a bought-deal financing. It has an agreement to sell 804,000 common shares at $37.35 each to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc.

The stock closed Tuesday at $38.36.

The company said the net proceeds from the offering will be used to partially pay down debt under its amended $100-million senior secured revolving credit facility.

Medicure Inc. (MPH-X) reported a net loss of $4.3-million in the third quarter, compared to net income of $2-million for the same quarter last year.

"The net loss for the quarter was due to Apicore's net loss for the quarter of $5.5-million," the company stated. It said net income would've been $1.2-million not including Apicore.

Revenue was $7-million compared to $8.2-million a year earlier.

