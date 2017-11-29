Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN-X) reported net income of $3.4-million in the third quarter, up from $1.9-million a year earlier.

Property revenue was $13-million up from $3.9-million, driven primarily by acquisitions, the company said. Net operating income was $8.4-million, an increase from $3.2-million a year ago.

Funds from operations (FFO) per unit came in at 6 cents versus 4.8 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting FFO per unit of 5 cents.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT.UN-T) is buying a 297,850-square-foot office property in Halifax for $53-million.

"We are pleased to have successfully deployed the remaining proceeds from our most recent equity raise into the acquisition of the Bluefrog Business Campus," said REIT CEO Daniel Drimmer in a release. "This acquisition complements the REIT's property portfolio, and increases our presence in Halifax, one of our target markets."

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) says it started cash tender offers to purchase up to $200-million (U.S.) of its senior notes due in 2022 and 2023.

"The tender offers are intended to lower the company's current overall interest expense and decrease current debt levels and will be funded by the company from available cash on hand together with, if required, borrowings under the company's credit facility," it stated in a release.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI-X) reported revenue of $103,702 in the second quarter up from $31,250 a year ago.

Its net loss was $2.1-million or a penny per share compared to a loss of $1.1-million or a penny per share a year ago.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL-X) reported a net loss of $2.5-million or 4 cents per share during the third quarter compared to a net loss of $900,000 or 2 cents for the third quarter of 2016.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-CN) says it has signed a stock purchase agreement with ESC Hughes Holdings Limited to sell its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Dollinger Enterprises US Inc. for $400,000.

The company said the agreement includes the sale of the domain names that represent less than 7 per cent of its current gross revenue and are currently operating at a net loss.

"Due to the political uncertainty surrounding the legalization of cannabis in the U.S., Namaste's management has deemed it appropriate to shift its focus to legal cannabis markets and management believes that the company will be better aligned with its long-term interests by divesting its U.S. operations," it stated. "Management also feels it is prudent to divest these assets in preparation for the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana in Canada. This decision better aligns Namaste with many of its Canadian counterparts and will enable the company to capitalize on more accretive opportunities moving forward."

Blackbird Energy Inc. (BBI-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.8-milion up from $8,000 a year ago.

Its net loss was $3.2-million or nil per share versus a loss of $1.3-mllion or a penny per share a year earlier.

Emblem Corp. (EMC-X) says third-quarter revenue came in at $592,943 compared to $29,250 in the third quarter of 2016.

Its net loss was $2.8-million or 3 cents per share, which is an improvement from a loss of $5.5-million or 14 cents a year ago.