Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) says it has been notified that the Toronto Stock Exchange will defer consideration of a shareholder rights plan adopted by the company in a bid to defend itself against a hostile takeover offer by Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The Saskatoon-based company says the TSX normally defers acceptance of shareholder rights plans adopted in response to a specific take-over bid.

It says the TSX will defer the rights plans until the TSX is satisfied that the Ontario Securities Commission will not intervene and until the rights plan has been ratified by shareholders by May 28, 2018.

CanniMed has said the rights plan will ensure its shareholders have a chance to vote on its own acquisition of Newstrike Resources Ltd. (HIP-X).

The rights plan prevents Vancouver-headquartered Aurora from acquiring any CanniMed shares other than those tendered to its hostile bid or from entering into any lock-up agreements other than those it has already signed and filed, CanniMed has said.

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) says it's has entered into an agreement with syndicates of underwriters to raise about $150-million in bought-deal basis.

The firm said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund recently announced acquisitions, future acquisitions and to repay debt.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN-T) says it has acquired a portfolio of five properties from certain subsidiaries of Loblaw Companies Ltd. for about $61.7-million, excluding acquisition costs.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC-T) says it sold lands in the community of Sage Meadows in Calgary to a third-party builder for $11.1-million.

