Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) says it sold a 641-unit apartment portfolio in Regina to Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ-T) for $71.65-million.

It said the deal includes approximately two acres of residual land and a warehouse.

"The sale price represents a price per door of approximately $112,000 and is in line with the fair value of these assets as recorded on Boardwalk's balance sheet as of September 30," the REIT stated.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) and CannaRoyalty Corp. (CRZ-T) say they have signed a binding letter of intent for an international drug delivery agreement.

The agreement gives Aurora the exclusive right for 90 days to negotiate a final licensing agreement to acquire exclusive rights for Canada, Europe and Australia to the intellectual property, manufacturing procedures, and the sales and marketing rights related to a portfolio of specialty branded cannabis drug delivery technologies held by CannaRoyalty.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) issued a statement saying it's aware of amendments made by Chemtrade Electrochem Inc., the successor entity to Canexus Corp, to a statement of claim filed by Canexus in 2014 related to "legacy issues" involving a unit train transloading facility.

"MEG continues to view this three-year-old claim, and the recent amendments, as frivolous and without merit and will vigorously defend against all claims being advanced by Chemtrade," it stated.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) says it's raising $100-million in a bought deal financing.

It has an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to buy about 7.3 million shares at $13.75 each. The stock closed at $15.15 on Tuesday.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to finance the construction of additional cannabis production facilities "as well evaluating strategic acquisitions and investments and other industry related transactions, and for general corporate purposes."