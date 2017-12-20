Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (IRG-T), which is being acquired by MTY Food Group Inc (MTY-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.8-mllion up 32 per cent from $9.7-million a year earlier.
Same-restaurant sales grew 4.9 per cent in the quarter compared to a year earlier, the company said.
Net earnings were $2.1-million or 3 cents per share compared to $3.2-million or 6 cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 6 cents and revenue of $12.9-million.
**
Medicure Inc. (MPH-X) says Carmel Biosciences, Inc. has received final approval of its new drug application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Prexxartan (valsartan) oral solution.
"The FDA approval of Prexxartan makes it the first and only approved oral liquid dosage form of the angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan in the United States," the company stated.
Medicure announced in October that it had acquired a license to sell and market Prexxartan in the U.S. and its territories from Carmel for a seven-year term, with potential extensions.
**
Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) says it has an agreement to sell its 25-per-cent interest in an Ecuador Oil Consortium for $36.4-million (U.S.).
The sale of Servicios Libertador S.L., the holding company of Pardaliservices S.A., is being sold to TecpetrolLibertador B.V. and Sertecpet E&P S.L.
The purchasers are each existing partners in the joint venture, the company said.
**
NeuLion, Inc. (NLN-T) says it has an agreement to sell certain DivX assets, intellectual property and subsidiaries to an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG-N) for $41.5-million.
The company said the assets aren't core to its focus on the over-the-top market (OTT).
"NeuLion expects that the transaction will provide it with lower operating costs and provide capital that the company can leverage as it expands its presence in the global OTT arena," it stated.
