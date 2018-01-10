Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Exfo Inc. (EXFO-Q) reported sales of $63.4-million (U.S. ) in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $61.8-million in the same quarter last year. Net earnings totaled $2.7-million or 5 cents per share compared to $3.3-million or 6 cents per share in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 2 cents and revenue of $62.6-million.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) says its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP has reached a new tentative agreement with its Airport Services group of approximately 917 employees represented by Unifor. "The new labour agreement is subject to ratification at which time additional information will be available," the company stated.

Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI-T) reported revenues of $9.4-million for the three month period ended Oct. 31, up from $7.7-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $9.3-million.

Net income decreased 3 per cent to $1.3 million. "The decrease in net income is primarily due to increased income tax expense in the quarter," the company said. Income per share came in at 21 cents, below expectations of 23 cents and compared to 22 cents last year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T) says chief financial officer Doug Smith is retiring. The company said Mr. Smith will continue to stay on in an advisory role until Jan. 31 "to ensure a smooth transition."

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-X) is raising $100-million in a bought-deal financing. It has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital and a syndicate of underwriters to purchase 100,000 convertible debentures at a price of $1,000 each.

The company says it intends to use the net proceeds to fund its international expansion strategy "and to potentially expand into other regions in Canada and build a presence in the hemp market," as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Brick Brewing Co. Limited (BRB-T) announced plans to upgrade can line capacity at its Kitchener, Ont. brewery. The $3.5-million project will install a new can filler and pasteurizer and will bring annual canning capacity to approximately four hundred thousand hectoliters (hl)," the company stated.

"The project installation will be completed in May and we expect to see the upgraded can line operating at full capacity by the end of June," stated chief operating officer Russell Tabata.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $457.4-million, down from $468-million a year earlier.

Net income was $77.7-million or 38 cents versus $71.1-million or 36 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 43 cents and revenue of $468.2-million.

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG-T) says it has entered into a Nevada-focused exploration and development agreement with Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T). As part of the agreement, Barrick will have an option to earn a 60-per-cent interest in the exploration portion of Premier's McCoy-Cove Property by spending $22.5-million (U.S.) in exploration before June 30, 2022.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) says it has entered into a global marketing and distribution agreement with global pharmaceutical compounding company Fagron NV of Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

"Under the Agreement, Fagron and CanniMed will work closely together in utilizing Fagron's extensive infrastructure to supply CanniMed's medicinal cannabis products in Germany and other specified countries," the company stated.

Sherritt International Corp. (S-T) says it has completed a preliminary review of the facilities of the Ambatovy Joint Venture in Madagascar in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Ava, a Category 2 hurricane equivalent storm.

The review identified damage to equipment that is expected to delay a restart in production until the end of January, the company stated. "In particular, damage incurred by the acid production facilities will necessitate repairs that will affect the pace of production ramp up."

The company said Ambatovy personnel have been "safely accounted for following the storm and Ambatovy personnel are working on clean-up efforts with local affected communities."

EnWave Corp. (ENW-X) says it has signed a technology evaluation and license option (TELOA) agreement with Calbee Inc., the largest snack food manufacturer in Japan.

"This is the first TELOA signed by EnWave with a Japanese food manufacturing company and represents an important milestone for the company," EnWave stated.

Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T) says it has acquired New Market Real Estate Group, LLC, a U.S. national real estate advisory firm.

"The acquisition of New Market strengthens our real estate advisory services offerings by enhancing our depth of valuation expertise to even better serve our large institutional clients," said Rick Kalvoda, senior executive vice president at Altus Group. The price wasn't disclosed in the release.

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) says it has purchased Capital East Business Centre, a two-building, small-bay industrial portfolio in Ottawa, Ont. for $42.5-million, excluding taxes and transaction costs.

"With an in-demand location and market-leading features, the Capital East Business Centre is the best multi-tenant industrial facility in the Ottawa region," said K. Rai Sahi, CEO of Morguard Corporation. "Acquisition opportunities like the Capital East Business Centre do not come up often, and we are delighted to add this exceptional property to our portfolio as part of our sustainable growth plan."

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM-X) says the TSX Venture Exchange has approved a proposed share consolidation by the company on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 6.5 pre-consolidation common shares. It will be effective on Jan. 12.

"Management anticipates that the share consolidation will benefit the company by increasing investor interest, improving trading liquidity and improving the company's ability to raise additional capital at a higher price per common share which may appeal to a broader base of potential investors," it stated.