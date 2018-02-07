Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $433.3-million, up 8.2 per cent compared to the same quarter last year and ahead of expectations of $411.8-million.

"Total comparable sales, which include both online sales and comparable store sales, increased by 7.9 per cent, fueled by continued momentum in online operations and impressive in-store performance," the company stated "Revenue growth was driven by double-digit growth in all areas of the general merchandise business. The core book business remains healthy, showing growth over last year."

Net earnings came in at $42.6-million or $1.56 per diluted share, which beat expectations of $1.44 and compared to net earnings of $40-million or $1.48 last year. "This increase in net earnings is reflective of the top-line growth in the quarter, which was fueled by investments in digital, new store development, marketing and supply chain, plus certain changes in accounting estimates," the company said.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC-T) says it has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with a residential developer to rezone and redevelop a 4.5-acre commercial property the company currently owns in Coquitlam, B.C.

"Rezoning and development of the property is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, none of which are certain at this time," the company stated.

