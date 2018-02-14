Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) says its board has approved a 3.2-per-cent increase in its annual distribution to 64 cents per unit from 62 cents per unit.

The REIT also reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.9-million up from $4.6-million a year earlier.

Property revenue was $48.6-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $44.1-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $18.1-million or 22 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $15.2-million or 21 cents a year earlier.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) lowered its 2018 revenue guidance and reported second-quarter revenue of US$23.2- million up from US$22.5-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was a penny per share versus a loss of 5 cents a year earlier.

The company also adjusted its 2018 revenue forecast to US$93-million to US$95-million from US$94-million to US$96-million, "reflecting reduced expectations of revenue from non-recurring services and non-core businesses."

The company also said it is adjusting its guidance for adjusted EBITDA and cash from operating activities "to reflect the impact of a stronger Canadian dollar on the company's cost base."

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 8-to-10 per cent of revenue compared to previous guidance of 9-to-11 per cent of revenue.

Cash from operating activities is expected to be in the range of 8-to-12 per cent of revenue compared to previous guidance of 9-to-12 per cent of revenue.

North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA-T; NOA-N) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $82-million, which slightly beat expectations of $79.7-million and compared to $62.2-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

"The increase in revenue was a result of an earlier ramp up of the company's expanded winter work programs at the Mildred Lake and Millennium mines coupled with the award of an early-works heavy civil construction project at the Kearl mine," it stated.

Net income was $2.5-million or 9 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to a loss of $497,000 or 2 cents a year earlier.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) reported third-quarter net income of $74.1-million or $4.88 per share up from $30.8-million or $2.03 per share a year ago.

The company said its book value at Dec. 31 was $648.7-million or $42.78 per share compared with $575.7-million or $37.89 per share at Sept. 30.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) reported net earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of $45.5-million compared with $6.4-million during the fourth quarter of 2016.

"Relative to the fourth quarter of 2016, net earnings during the fourth quarter of 2017 were higher due to the additional earnings of the newly acquired businesses, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization," the company stated.

Revenue from continuing operations was $386.7-million, an increase of $134.9-million from 2016. "This increase was primarily due to revenues of $150.3-million generated by the newly acquired businesses, partially offset by lower revenues in the Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment," the company said.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $371.2-million in the most recent quarter.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $20.5-million, in line with expectations and an increase of 6.2 per cent from $19.3-million a year earlier. Profit came in at $952,000 or 6 cents per share versus $4-million or 27 cents a year earlier.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PVOT-CN), a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing cannabinoid-based therapeutics, issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon to "address the recent decline in its share price."

The company said there has been "no material change" to business plan that would justify the market decline. The stock fell 6.6 per cent on Tuesday to close at $1.98.

