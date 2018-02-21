Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

New Gold Inc. (NGD-T; NGC-N) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$193.5-million, below expectations of $229.4-million and compared to US$140.7-million a year ago.

Its net loss was US$196-million or 34 cents per share compared to a loss of US$22.3-million or a penny per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net earnings were US$33 million or 6 cents per share, which was above expectations of 2 cents and compared to a loss of $4.9-million or a penny per share.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) reported net income of $31.2-million in the fourth quarter compared to $9.8-million a year ago. Revenue from income properties was $16.9-million up from $12.8-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations came in at $7.8-million or 14 cents, versus expectations of 15 cents and compared to $5.5-million or 16 cents a year earlier.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS-N; GSC-T) reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.6-million or 3 cents per share versus $3.4-million or a penny per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 4 cents.

Gold revenues were $81.8-million, below expectations of $87.1-million and up from $53.3-million a year earlier.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) says it's raising $100-million in a bought-deal offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners, to buy 11.6 million shares for $8.60 each.

The company said the net proceeds will be used to fund the growth of Chorus Aviation Capital, its aircraft leasing business, "including the acquisition of aircraft intended for or currently on lease to third parties, as well as for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes."

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (MYM-CN) says it closed a non-brokered private placement of 5 million units at a price of $2 per unit to raise $10-million.

"Due to the change in market conditions, the company received approval from the CSE to reduce the price of this financing from $2.80 per unit to $2 per unit," it stated in a release.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$37.1-million up from US$66-million a year earlier. Net income was US$1.7-million or zero cents versus US$11.2-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 3 cents in the most recent quarter and revenue of US$38.9-million.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) announced a 25-per-cent increase in its annual dividend to 90 cents from 72 cents.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $108.6-million, an increase of 19 per cent from $91.3-million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting revenue of $107.3-million. "The growth was driven by the expansion of easyfinancial and the related growth of its consumer loans receivable portfolio," the company stated.

Net income for the quarter was $5.4-million or 38 cents per share compared to $8.3-million or 60 cents per share.

Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-T) reported net income of $19.5-million in the fourth quarter up from a loss of $9.6-million a year earlier. Funds from operations came in at $19.7-million or 22.5 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to $16.7-million or 21 cents a year ago.

Glance Technologies Inc. (GET-CN) announced the "termination" of its president and chief operating officer Penny Green. Ms. Green will stay on the board but "has no further role in the management of the company," it stated in a release. CEO Desmond Griffin will be assuming Ms. Green's executive duties, the company said.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGF-T; PGH-N) announced the appointment of Peter Sametz as president and CEO and member of the board, effective March 15. He replaces Derek Evans who will be retiring as an officer and director of the company on March 14, the company stated.