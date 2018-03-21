Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (AGT-T) reported a loss of $16.8-million or 69 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $11.2-million or 46 cents a year earlier.

Its adjusted loss came in at 17 cents per share versus an adjusted profit of 72 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.6-million compared to $34.7-million for the same quarter last year.

Revenue was $459.1-million in the fourth quarter compared to $650.9-million a year before. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in $458.8-million and a loss of 15 cents per share.

TSOInc. (TOS-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $5.8-million as compared to $3.7-million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The company's net loss was $1.4-million or 2 cents per share as compared to a loss of $2.1-million or 2 cents per share a year earlier.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) reported property rental revenue of $10.9-million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 18.9 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.2-million.

Net income increased 16.9 per cent to $6.6 million from $5.6 million a year earlier. Funds from operations increased 24 per cent to $6.2-million.

AutoCanada also announced a new credit agreement providing secured credit facilities up to $1.08-billion, which it described as "an important milestone" in its growth plan.

"This new credit facility will provide AutoCanada with the flexibility to continue to grow and acquire dealerships, finance our business and maintain a prudent approach to leverage," said Chris Burrows, the company's chief financial officer.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) says Deborah Merril and James Lewis will be "transitioning out" of their president and co-CEO roles and Patrick McCullough, the current chief financial officer, will be appointed as president and CEO and will join the board, effective April 1.

Jim Brown, the president of Just Energy's commercial business, will replace Mr. McCullough as CFO as of April 1.

Ms. Merril and Mr. Lewis will continue as directors of the company, the company stated and will provide "advisory services" until the end of the year.

"This executive transition puts the company in a great position to move into the next phase of growth and expansion," stated executive chair Rebecca MacDonald.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) reported a profit of $6.1-million or 23 cents per share in the fourth quarter, which was in line with expectations and compared to a profit of $5.4-million or 23 cents a year earlier.

Operating revenue was $11.3-million up from $9.3-million a year ago.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter rental income of $6.4-million versus $6.7-million a year earlier.

Earnings came in at $13.7-million up from $3-million a year ago. Funds from operations were $5.4-million or 21 cents per unit versus $4.3-million or 19 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting FFO to be 22 cents in the most recent quarter.

Roots Corp. (ROOT-T) says it is opening two U.S. retail locations in the Greater Boston area in June. "These two new Roots locations mark an important step in executing against our current U.S. expansion plan where we are targeting 10 to 14 new retail locations by the end of 2019," said COE Jim Gabel in a release.

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $414.6-million up from $360.4-million a year ago.

Net earnings were $23.2-million or $1.19 cents per share versus $8.4-million or 40 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 84 cents.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (NINE-X) says it plans to purchase the land and buildings where its current cannabis production facility is located as well as certain additional land and buildings for the expansion of its production facility.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE-T) reported sales of $3.8-million in the fourth quarter versus $3.5-million a year ago.

Its net loss from operations was $946,000 versus a loss of $3.2-million a year ago.

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (PAR-UN-T) says it has retained BMO Capital Markets to broker a possible sale of up to 11 of the REIT's 34 properties.

"The properties that will be offered for sale are in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba and presently account for approximately 30 per cent of the REIT's assets based on book value and 29 per cent of the REIT's net operating income in the year ended Dec. 31," the company stated. "No sale agreements have yet been entered into and the REIT will only sell properties where it believes it can obtain fair value."

Proceeds will go to reduce debt and fund capital investments.

Hiku Brands Company Ltd. (HIKU-CN) says retail executive and Dragons' Den star Joe Mimran has been appointed to its newly formed board of advisers, alongside others.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI-T) said fourth-quarter revenues reached $67.5-million, up 24 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $72.4-million in the most recent quarter.

"The revenue increase was mainly due to the net addition of 159 stores to the network in the last 12 months as well as same-store sales growth of 2.8 per cent over last year," the company said.

Net earnings attributed to shareholders for the 13 weeks ended Dec. 31 were $2.8-million or 18 cents per share compared to $3.2-million or 32 cents for the 14 weeks ended Dec. 30, 2016, the company said.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T) reported a loss of $5.2-million or 9 cents per share in the fourth quarter versus a loss of $2.6-million or 5 cents a year earlier.

"The larger loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes significant environmental rehabilitation costs, administrative costs related to bonus remuneration and additional stock-based compensation for year-end option and RSU [restricted share units] awards as well as increased deferred tax expense," the company stated.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) says it has signed an exclusive supply agreement with an Argentinan based pharmaceutical import and distribution company, which is licensed to import, sell and distribute medical products and derivatives in Argentina. "The importer is currently securing an import license for cannabis in Argentina," the company said.