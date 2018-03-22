Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-Q; CRON-X) says it's raising about $100-million in a bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to sell about 10.4 million common shares at a price of $9.60 each.

The company said it intends to use $15-million of the net proceeds for capital expenditures "relating to international operations and capacity expansion" and the rest for general working capital purposes.

Solium Capital Inc. (SUM-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$22.9-million up from US$18.9-million a year earlier. Its net loss was US$492,000 or just under a penny per share, which was in line with expectations compared to earnings of US$805,000 or 1.6 cents a year earlier.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) says it has consolidated the debt and business structure of its economy lodging hotel portfolio "to provide it with improved operating and tax efficiencies."

AHIP says it has refinanced its railway portfolio term loan of approximately US$19-million and obtained a US$4-million mortgage for two of its recently acquired hotel properties.

"AHIP has also increased its secured revolving line of credit to US$13.5 million to provide increased flexibility to pursue opportunistic, accretive tuck-in acquisitions, and for upcoming renovations as part of the Wyndham rebranding," the company said.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T) reported revenue of US$242.5-million in the fourth quarter versus US$258.5-million a year earlier. Its net loss was US$137.7-million or 31 cents per share versus earnings of US$10.9-million or 2 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 16 cents and revenue of US$217.8-million.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $74.3 million, down 5 per cent from a year ago and below expectations of $87.4-million. Its net loss was $7.3-million or 9 cents per share versus a profit of $4.3-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T) reported fourth-quarter mine profit of $11.6-million up from $5.9-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $567,000 or nil cents per share versus earnings of $1.6-million or a penny per share the year before. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share versus a penny a year earlier.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) named Zara Boldt as its new chief financial officer and corporate secretary as of April 1. CFO Glenn Kondo and corporate secretary Jennifer Lecour "will be stepping down from their respective roles as of March 31 ... to pursue other opportunities," the company said.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T) says its CFO Brian Cosgrove will resign "to pursue other career opportunities" at a private-equity backed company. Mr. Cosgrove will stay on until April 20. The company said it is searching for a new CFO.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$201.9-million versus US$213-million a year ago. Its net loss was US$2.4-million versus nil for the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was US$32.4-million down from US$46.8-million a year ago.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) says it's buying Grossinger Auto Group, a new and used vehicle business with eight dealerships in Illinois. "The acquisition diversifies the AutoCanada portfolio adding four new brands – Toyota, Honda, Lincoln and Volvo – and extends its geographical presence into the U.S. for the first time," the company stated.

Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T) says fourth-quarter revenue increased 3 per cent year-over-year to US$111.3-million.

Net income was US$17.6-million or 20 cents per share down from US$37.7-million or 31 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 31 cents and revenue of US$106.9-million.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T; EGO-N) says its loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter was US$20.7-million or 3 cents per share as compared to a loss of US$32.5-million or 5 cents per share for the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted losses were US$400,000 versus adjusted earnings of US$2.9-million a year earlier. "The main factors that impacted adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter year over year were lower sales volumes partly offset by higher gold prices," the company said.

Revenue was US$101.4-million, which was below expectations of US$111.3-million.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$7.1-million up from US$3.4-million a year earlier.

Net income was US$1.6-million or 2 cents per share versus a loss of US$55,000 or nil per share a year earlier.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-CN; NXTTF-OTC) says it has signed a non-binding terms sheet to participate in an investment to purchase a 10-per-cent equity position in PharmaCann, which currently operates with existing licenses to import, export and wholesale medical cannabis in Australia.

"Namaste's investment in PharmaCann will be used by PharmaCann to proceed with its application to further secure a cultivation license," the company said.

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) has it has agreed, with a private third party, to purchase an additional 44.9-per-cent interest in Potash Royalty Limited Partnership from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for about $75-million. Of this amount, Altius said it will pay $65-million to bring its total interest in Potash Royalties to 91.3 per cent, from its current 52.4-per-cent interest, the company said.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL-T) says its Galtronics Corporation Ltd. subsidiary has signed a manufacturing services agreement with Jabil Inc, a Florida-based global manufacturing services company. "This new agreement will expand production to Jabil's operations in Guadalajara, Mexico," the company said.

Mitel Networks (MITL-Q; MNW-T) says Ostertag Holding GmbH is buying DeTeWe Communications GmbH, Mitel's direct systems integration business in Germany. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.