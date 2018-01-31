Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A stock in a sector that continues to rally despite market weakness

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are just eight stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 81 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

On Tuesday, the S&P/TSX composite index tumbled 139 points or 0.9 per cent. Of the 250 securities in the TSX Index, only 40 members, representing 16 per cent of the Index, closed the day higher with 210 securities losing ground.

One notable exception to the downdraft was strength in the forest products sector. Discussed today is a stock from this sub-sector that may resurface on the positive breakouts list in 2018. The security highlighted today is Stella Jones Inc. (SJ- T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Quebec-based Stella-Jones produces pressure treated wood products.

Stella-Jones operates in relatively defensive industries serving the railroad and utility market segments. Railroad operators need to perform regular maintenance and upgrades to their railway ties. Meanwhile, utility poles have to be maintained, replaced and installed in new development projects. Utility poles are used by telecommunications and electrical utilities companies.

In 2016, 39 per cent of Stella-Jones's sales were from its railway ties segment, and utility poles sales represented 32 per cent of total sales. Residential lumber accounted for 19 per cent of sales. Logs and lumber along with its industrial products segment each represented 5 per cent of total sales.

On Jan. 23, management provided its preliminary outlook for its fourth-quarter financial results, anticipating sales to be between $376-million and $379-million, ahead of the Street's expectations. For 2017, management believes total sales will be approximately $1.89-billion, up from $1.84-billion reported in 2016. The company will be reporting its quarterly results on March 14.

Looking ahead to 2018, management expects total sales and operating margins to increase and is forecasting to exit the year with EBITDA margins of between 15 per cent and 15.5 per cent. During the first nine months of 2017, EBITDA margins were 13.5 per cent. Management also indicated that the company's U.S. subsidiaries will benefit from a decline in the U.S. federal corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent, resulting in a one-off non-cash material tax benefit amounting to between $28-million and $30-million.

On the third-quarter earnings call held back in November, Chief Executive Officer Brian McManus was optimistic about the prospect of acquisition growth stating, "We're constantly looking for opportunities, but I would say that there are some that are getting closer to happening, so we're pleased with our cash position and our ability to certainly act on them."

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share, or 44 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.9 per cent.

Historically, management has announced a dividend increase annually during the month of March.

Analysts' recommendations

There are eight analysts providing recent research coverage on this mid-cap stock, of which five analysts have buy recommendations and three analysts have hold recommendations.

The firms providing recent research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, Desjardins Securities, GMP, Laurentian Bank, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Analysts have been revising their target prices – all higher. Listed below are the recent revisions.

This month, Mark Neville, the analyst from Scotia Capital, increased his target price to $48 from $47. Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial upgraded his recommendation to an "outperform" from a "sector perform" and increased his target price to $55 from $52. Mike Tupholme from TD Securities raised his target price to $51 from $49. Benoit Poirier from Desjardins Securities lifted his target price to $54 from $49. Brian Pow from Acumen Capital bumped his target price up to $56.25 from $55. Mona Nazir from Laurentian Bank took her target price up by $2 to $57.

Financial Forecasts

Earnings growth is expected to reaccelerate in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $243-million in 2017, with EBITDA forecast to expand over 16 per cent to $283-million in 2018 and reach $300-million in 2019. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $2.22 in 2017, unchanged from $2.22 reported in2016, but rising over 18 per cent to $2.63 in 2018 with earnings per share expected to climb to $2.88 in 2019.

Consensus earnings forecasts have been revised higher in recent months. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting earnings per share of $2.07 for 2017 and $2.49 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17.8 times the 2019 consensus estimate, in-line with its three-year historical average. On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) basis, the stock is trading at 13.3 times the 2019 consensus estimate, slightly above the three-year historical average of 12.6 times.

The average one-year target price is $54.66, suggesting the share price has 7 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $48 (at Scotia Capital), $51, $54, $55, $56, $56.25, $57, and $60 (at GMP).

Insider transaction activity

There has been very little trading activity reported by insiders over the past year. The most recent transaction occurred on Sept. 22, when Glen Ritchie, Vice-President of Fibre, sold 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $48.70, leaving 5,000 shares in his account.

Prior to that, Mary Webster, who sits on the board of directors, sold 10,000 shares on June 13 with 27,600 shares remaining in the portfolio.

Chart watch

On Tuesday, while the S&P/TSX Composite Index shed 139 points, or 0.9 per cent, Stella's share price rallied to 2.4 per cent, closing in on its record high.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock has strong overhead resistance around $53.50, near its all-time closing high of $53.46 reported in Dec. 2015. Looking at the downside, there is technical support around $50. Failing that, there is support between $45 and $47, close to its 200-day moving average (at $46.81), and strong support around $40.

