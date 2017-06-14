In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index lost 4 points or 0.03 per cent. There were 139 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 106 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.

Dividend policy

Management is firmly committed to its dividend and has increased its dividend for the past 16 consecutive years. Most recently, in March 2017, management announced a 5 per cent dividend hike, raising its quarterly dividend to 27.3 cents per share, or $1.092 per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.1 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

The firm is widely covered by the Street. There are 14 analysts that cover this company, of which 10 analysts have buy recommendations and four analysts have hold recommendations.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates are $756-million in 2017, rising 44 per cent to $1.09-billion in 2018. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $2.12 in 2017, climbing 36 per cent to $2.88 in 2018.

Earnings expectations have been increasing, particularly for 2018, due to the announced acquisition of WS Atkins plc. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates for 2017 and 2018 were $695-million and $772-million, respectively. The Street was forecasting earnings per share of $2.13 in 2017 and $2.45 in 2018.

Valuation

Many analysts value the stock on a sum-of-the-parts basis. The average one-year target price is $66.30, implying the stock may rally 25 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by 11 analysts are as follows in numerical order: $58, $61, $62, two at $64, $66, two at $68, two at $70, and $73.

Revised recommendations

Last month, two analysts revised their target prices higher. In May, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James took his target price up to $68 from $63, and Jacob Bout from CIBC World Markets lifted his target price by $1 to $62.

Insider transaction activity

There have only been two trades reported by insiders year-to-date, a purchase and a sale.

Last month, on May 11, Chantel Sorel, managing director - capital, exercised her options and that same day sold the corresponding number of shares (1,200) at an average price per share of $53.42, eliminating her portfolio position.

On March 13, Alexander (Sandy) Taylor, president of SNC’s power sector, purchased 4,100 shares, taking this portfolio’s position up to 12,625 shares.

Chart watch

The stock’s chart is unimpressive at this point in time.

The stock has been a laggard in the S&P/TSX composite industrials sector, declining 8 per cent year-to-date, while the sector is up 11 per cent.

For the past year, the share price has traded in a range principally between $51 and $58.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching initial overhead resistance at $53.27, where its 50-day moving average lies. After that, there is a ceiling of resistance around $55, close to its 200-day moving average (at $54.74), and then just under $60. Looking back over the last six years, the share price has peaked just below the $60 level, failing to break and above this ceiling of resistance. On price weakness, there is initial downside support around $50, and failing that, around $45.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

