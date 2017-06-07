It was a different picture in the Canada market with the S&P/TSX composite index closing the day with a 0.36-per-cent gain. There were 141 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 101 securities declined in value, and eight stocks closed the day unchanged.

On Tuesday, major U.S. stock markets drifted lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 index dipped 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.33 per cent.

Dividend policy

On March 29, the company announced the initiation of a quarterly dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share (Cdn), or 4 cents per annum, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 0.4 per cent.

On the earnings conference call, the chief financial officer Philip Yee highlighted that the initiation of a dividend reflects management’s “confidence in the company’s growth profile and ability to generate free cash flow.”

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms providing research coverage on this mid-cap stock, of which nine analysts have buy recommendations, and one analyst has a ‘market perform’ recommendation or hold recommendation.

The 10 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, GMP, M Partners, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, PI Financial, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

Financial forecasts

The consensus cash flow per share estimates are $1.41 in 2017, increasing to $1.50 in 2018. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 52 cents in 2017, rising to 68 cents in 2018. These financial figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

Forecasts have increased in recent months. For instance, three months ago, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.07 (U.S.) for 2017 and $1.24 for 2018.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value basis. However, another popular valuation metric is price-to-cash flow. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-cash flow multiple of 5.4 times the 2018 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $13.66, suggesting there may be nearly 25 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by nine firms are as follows in numerical order: $11.50, $12.50, $12.75, $12.95, $13, $14.50, $14.75, $15 and $16.

Revised recommendations

Last month, three analysts revised their target prices – all higher. Raj Ray, the analyst from National Bank Financial increased his target price to $15 from $14.25. Michael Siperco from Macquarie lifted his target price to $16 from $14, and Philip Ker, the analyst from PI Financial, tweaked his target price higher by 45 cents to $12.95.

Insider transaction activity

Eric Sprott, the chairman of the board of directors, purchased 1.3 million shares in the public market over three recent trading sessions. On June 1, he purchased 300,000 shares at an average price per share of $10.0663. On May 25, he bought 193,500 shares at an average price per share of $10.1606, and the previous day, he accumulated 806,500 shares at an average price of $10.0051 per share.

Prior to that, on May 8, Philip Yee, the chief financial officer, acquired 32,000 shares at an average price per share of $9.05 on May 8, increasing his portfolio’s position to 65,000 shares. That same day, director Arnold Klassen doubled his portfolio’s position, adding 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $9.0232.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 56 per cent, making it the top performing gold stock in the S&P/TSX composite index so far this year.

In terms of key support and resistance levels. These is strong support around $10, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $9.86) and failing that, there is support around $8, near its 200-day moving average (at $8.89). The share price is approaching major initial overhead resistance around $11.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts June 7 close AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $67.91 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $14.24 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.67 BLX-T Boralex Inc $22.76 DOO-T BRP Inc $37.22 GOOS-T Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $31.44 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $65.67 BCB-T Cott Corp $18.80 DNA-T Dalradian Resources Inc. $1.60 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $18.46 EMA-T Emera Inc $48.90 FTS-T Fortis Inc $45.48 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $102.16 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $13.78 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $6.79 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.81 KEY-T Keyera Corp $41.98 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $6.21 KL-T Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. $10.96 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $56.40 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $4.93 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd $16.66 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.90 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $63.24 SEC-T Senvest Capital $195.55 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $132.87 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $7.10 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $7.51 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $51.44 Negative Breakouts HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.18 APH-T Aphria Inc. $4.71 ACB-T Aurora Cannabis Inc. $2.02 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $90.60 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $8.03 CCO-T Cameco Corp $12.17 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $48.12 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $151.02 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $6.82 CHE.UN-T Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund $17.41 CM-T CIBC $105.09 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $12.87 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.59 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $33.02 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $589.48 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $4.61 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $49.12 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $6.99 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $15.71 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $20.90 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $9.00 MJN-T ParmaCan Capital Corp. $1.68 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $4.70 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $28.82 SAP-T Saputo Inc $43.20 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $43.83 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.33 Source: Bloomberg

