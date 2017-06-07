Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A top performing stock with a further 25% gain forecast Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Tuesday, major U.S. stock markets drifted lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 index dipped 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.33 per cent.

It was a different picture in the Canada market with the S&P/TSX composite index closing the day with a 0.36-per-cent gain. There were 141 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 101 securities declined in value, and eight stocks closed the day unchanged.

Dividend policy

On March 29, the company announced the initiation of a quarterly dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share (Cdn), or 4 cents per annum, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 0.4 per cent.

On the earnings conference call, the chief financial officer Philip Yee highlighted that the initiation of a dividend reflects management’s “confidence in the company’s growth profile and ability to generate free cash flow.”

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms providing research coverage on this mid-cap stock, of which nine analysts have buy recommendations, and one analyst has a ‘market perform’ recommendation or hold recommendation.

The 10 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, GMP, M Partners, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, PI Financial, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

Financial forecasts

The consensus cash flow per share estimates are $1.41 in 2017, increasing to $1.50 in 2018. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 52 cents in 2017, rising to 68 cents in 2018. These financial figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

Forecasts have increased in recent months. For instance, three months ago, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.07 (U.S.) for 2017 and $1.24 for 2018.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value basis. However, another popular valuation metric is price-to-cash flow. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-cash flow multiple of 5.4 times the 2018 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $13.66, suggesting there may be nearly 25 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by nine firms are as follows in numerical order: $11.50, $12.50, $12.75, $12.95, $13, $14.50, $14.75, $15 and $16.

Revised recommendations

Last month, three analysts revised their target prices – all higher. Raj Ray, the analyst from National Bank Financial increased his target price to $15 from $14.25. Michael Siperco from Macquarie lifted his target price to $16 from $14, and Philip Ker, the analyst from PI Financial, tweaked his target price higher by 45 cents to $12.95.

Insider transaction activity

Eric Sprott, the chairman of the board of directors, purchased 1.3 million shares in the public market over three recent trading sessions. On June 1, he purchased 300,000 shares at an average price per share of $10.0663. On May 25, he bought 193,500 shares at an average price per share of $10.1606, and the previous day, he accumulated 806,500 shares at an average price of $10.0051 per share.

Prior to that, on May 8, Philip Yee, the chief financial officer, acquired 32,000 shares at an average price per share of $9.05 on May 8, increasing his portfolio’s position to 65,000 shares. That same day, director Arnold Klassen doubled his portfolio’s position, adding 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $9.0232.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 56 per cent, making it the top performing gold stock in the S&P/TSX composite index so far this year.

In terms of key support and resistance levels. These is strong support around $10, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $9.86) and failing that, there is support around $8, near its 200-day moving average (at $8.89). The share price is approaching major initial overhead resistance around $11.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

If you want to receive an automatic link to all insider reports that I write, follow me on Twitter at @jennifer_dowty

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsJune 7 close
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $67.91
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $14.24
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $5.67
BLX-TBoralex Inc $22.76
DOO-TBRP Inc $37.22
GOOS-TCanada Goose Holdings Inc. $31.44
CCL.B-TCCL Industries Inc $65.67
BCB-TCott Corp $18.80
DNA-TDalradian Resources Inc. $1.60
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $18.46
EMA-TEmera Inc $48.90
FTS-TFortis Inc $45.48
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $102.16
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $13.78
IMG-TIAMGOLD Corp $6.79
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.81
KEY-TKeyera Corp $41.98
K-TKinross Gold Corp $6.21
KL-TKirkland Lake Gold Ltd. $10.96
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $56.40
OGC-TOceanaGold Corp $4.93
OR-TOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd $16.66
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.90
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $63.24
SEC-TSenvest Capital $195.55
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $132.87
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $7.10
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $7.51
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $51.44
Negative Breakouts
HOT.UN-TAmerican Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.18
APH-TAphria Inc. $4.71
ACB-TAurora Cannabis Inc. $2.02
BMO-TBank of Montreal $90.60
BDT-TBird Construction Inc $8.03
CCO-TCameco Corp $12.17
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $48.12
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $151.02
WEED-TCanopy Growth Corp. $6.82
CHE.UN-TChemtrade Logistics Income Fund $17.41
CM-TCIBC $105.09
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $12.87
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.59
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $33.02
FFH-TFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $589.48
III-TImperial Metals Corp $4.61
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $49.12
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $6.99
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $15.71
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $20.90
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $9.00
MJN-TParmaCan Capital Corp. $1.68
PLZ.UN-TPlaza Retail REIT $4.70
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $28.82
SAP-TSaputo Inc $43.20
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $43.83
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.33

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jennifer Dowty on Twitter: @jennifer_dowty

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular