I try to feature a variety of stocks in the Breakouts report to appeal to a wide variety of investors. Discussed today is a company that is in the penalty box after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly financial results.

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 13 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 65 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Returning capital to shareholders

Management is committed to its dividend policy. Last month, management announced an 8.8 per cent dividend increase, lifting its quarterly dividend to 9.25 cents per share from 8.5 cents per share. On a yearly basis, this amounts to 37 cents per share, equating to an annualized yield of 1.2 per cent.

In 2016, the payout ratio was conservative at 19.4 per cent, providing room for future dividend increases.

During the first quarter of 2017, the company did not repurchase any shares. In 2016, the company repurchased 1,027,390 shares.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, five analysts have buy recommendations and three analysts have hold recommendations. There are no sell recommendations.

The eight firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $120-million for 2017 and $151-million for 2018. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $1.39 in 2017, rising 23 per cent to $1.71 in 2018.

Earnings expectations have declined for 2017 but increased for the following year given the announced acquisition of Parts Alliance. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $123-million for 2017 and $132-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates for 2017 and 2018 were $1.50 and $1.64, respectively.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8 times the 2018 consensus estimate, at the lower end of its two-year historical trading range of between 8 times and 11 times, suggesting there is room for multiple expansion.

The consensus one-year target price is $36.93, implying the stock price has nearly 18 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $33 to a high of $40. Individual target prices provided by seven firms are as follows in numerical order: $33, $35, $36, $37.50, $38, $39, and $40.

Revised recommendations

In June, four analysts revised their target prices, three changes were positive revisions and one was a negative revision.

Last week, Jonathan Lamers, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, raised his target price by $1 to $35. In early June, Anthony Zicha, the analyst at Scotia Capital, lifted his target price to $39 from $37, and Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities lifted her target price to $37.50 from $35.

Taking an opposing perspective, Benoit Poirier from Desjardins Securities reduced his target price by $2 to $36.

Insider transaction activities

On June 6, four insiders were buyers in the market. The president and chief executive officer Henry Buckley acquired a total of 3,275 shares. Chair of the board André Courville bought 1,500 shares at an average cost per share of $30.69, taking his holdings up to 7,500 shares. In smaller transactions, Louis Juneau, the chief legal officer and corporate secretary, bought 395 shares, and the chief financial officer Eric Bussières purchased 160 shares.

Chart watch

Looking back to October 2015, the share price has traded largely between $30 and $35. This consolidation, or sideways trading action, is understandable given the stock’s parabolic move in 2015. That year, the share price rallied 121 per cent to over $34 from $15.48.

The stock remains locked in this $30 to $35 trading range and is currently trading at the lower end of the band.

In order for the share price recover on meaningful volume, investor sentiment needs to be restored, and for that to occur, the company has to deliver strong financial results. Until then, the share price may continue to hover around $30.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts June 20 close BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $78.91 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.61 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $41.61 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $10.75 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $18.00 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $14.64 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $15.83 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $15.65 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $4.02 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.83 TWC-T TWC Enterprises Ltd. $12.25 WPRT-T Westport Innovations Inc $3.05 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $52.44 Negative Breakouts AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $19.65 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.05 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $20.67 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.78 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $2.36 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $2.40 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $15.17 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $2.74 CCO-T Cameco Corp $12.07 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.50 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $0.77 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $4.56 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $9.45 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $1.83 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $10.56 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $3.55 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.55 ECA-T Encana Corp $11.14 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $16.86 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $29.12 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $557.29 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd $9.84 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $12.09 GH-T Gamehost Inc $9.24 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $15.00 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $17.35 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.11 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $2.77 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.49 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.35 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $6.17 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $4.46 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $18.00 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $25.43 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $3.83 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $5.81 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.05 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.77 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.56 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $3.93 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.09 PONY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $4.18 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $13.97 MJN-T ParmaCan Capital Corp. $1.67 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.18 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $4.38 QTRH-T Quarterhill Inc. $1.86 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $38.27 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $1.81 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $12.73 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $8.19 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $22.61 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $27.45 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $1.94 SII-T Sprott Inc $1.96 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $38.25 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $11.34 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.04 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $4.64 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $12.39 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $25.64 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.43 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $1.85 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.29 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.02 Source: Bloomberg

