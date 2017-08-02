Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This company’s stock has soared 89% with a further 46% forecast Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 23 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 37 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that may appear on the positive breakouts list in the future. Right now, it has been excluded from the breakouts report despite the stock’s strong price appreciation (the share price has rallied 89 per cent year-to-date) given the company’s market capitalization is below the minimum screening threshold of $200-million. There are six buy recommendation on the stock with a 46 per cent price return anticipated over the next year. The security highlighted below is AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-X).

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth, consequently, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, six analysts cover this micro-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $143-million. All six analysts covering the company have buy recommendations. More specifically, four analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and two analysts have ‘speculative buy’ calls.

The six firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Aegis Capital, Cormark Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners, Eight Capital, Haywood Securities, and Paradigm Capital.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $80-million in 2017, rising 33 per cent to $106-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $5-million in 2017 and $9-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 3 cents in 2017 rising to 18 cents in the following year.

Valuation

Several analysts value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple basis. The consensus one-year target price is $6.49, suggesting the stock price has 46 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are concentrated around the $6 price level. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $5.70, two at $6, $6.20, $6.25, and $8.

Revised recommendations

Last month, two analysts revised their price targets higher. Kevin Krishnaratne from Paradigm Capital raised his target price by $2 to $8 and Robert Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners tweaked his target price to $6.20 from $6.

Insider transaction activities

Most recently, on May 11, in a relative small transaction, co-founder and chief executive officer Tal Hayek purchased 2,500 shares, increasing his portfolio’s position to 3,269,760 shares.

On March 31, three executives sold shares in the market. Nathan Mekuz, the co-founder and chief technology officer, sold 333,334 shares at an average price per share of $3.40. His portfolio’s position remains significant at just over 2.9-million shares. Rachel Kapcan, co-founder and the firm’s chief information officer, divested 333,333 shares at an average price per share of $3.40, taking her portfolio’s holdings down to over 2.8-million shares. Lastly, Joe Ontman, the co-founder and chief revenue officer, also sold 333,333 shares In the market, reducing his portfolio’s position to 3,114,171 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up a stellar 3.6 per cent, and for the past three months has been digesting these gains, consolidating or trading sideways, largely between $4 and $4.50.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is overhead resistance around $4.50 and after that, around $5. The stock price has downside support around $3.75 and then at $3.50, close to its 200-day moving average (at $3.55).

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

If you want to receive to follow all the reports that I write, follow me on Twitter at @jennifer_dowty

Positive BreakoutsAug. 1 close
AC-TAir Canada21.74
CGY-TCalian Group Ltd. 28.47
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank28.3
CFP-TCanfor Corp21.17
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd13.75
CHR-TChorus Aviation Inc7.88
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd6.59
ECI-TEnerCare Inc20.95
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp24.74
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc42.43
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc14.84
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd4.95
LAC-TLithium Americas Corp1.04
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp9.16
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd70.89
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp10.89
NGD-TNew Gold Inc4.45
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. 3.29
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd31.18
RME-TRocky Mountain Dealerships Inc10.34
RAY.A-TStingray Digital Group Inc. 8.25
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc48.2
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd66.97
Negative Breakouts
ALC-TAlgoma Central Corp12.09
ATD.B-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc58.75
ATZ-TAritzia Inc. 13.1
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc1.5
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd46.26
AUP-TAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc7.65
BTO-TB2Gold Corp3.09
BPF.UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund22.35
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP29.04
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd141.77
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd39.5
CARA-TCara Operations Ltd23
CAS-TCascades Inc15.3
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust9.43
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust13.48
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp2.6
EXF-TEXFO Inc5.07
EXE-TExtendicare Inc9.46
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc4.1
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust21
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc16.86
H-THydro One Ltd. 22.34
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd35.77
GUD-TKnight Therapeutics Inc9.44
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd67.71
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc9.63
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp12.84
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp21.96
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp16.32
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc74.23
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc34.51
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp10.87
SXP-TSupremex Inc4.15
RNW-TTransAlta Renewables Inc14.36
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd1.73
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. 2.38
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp1.37

Source: Bloomberg/Jennifer Dowty

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jennifer Dowty on Twitter: @jennifer_dowty

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular