Discussed today is a company that offers investors an attractive dividend yield of 7 per cent. Historically, the share price has come under pressure during the fourth quarter. If history repeats itself and the stock price retreats, this could offer investors an attractive entry point. This is a stock to watch. The stock discussed today is Pattern Energy Group Inc . ( PEGI-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 38 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 42 cents (U.S.) per share, or $1.68 cents (U.S.) on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7 per cent. Management has announced a dividend increase every single quarter since 2014. Dividend growth has moderated over time.

Analysts' recommendations



Since the beginning of August, 10 analysts have issued research reports on the company of which eight reports contained buy recommendations and two reports (from Goldman Sachs and Industrial Alliance Securities) had hold recommendations.

The 10 firms that issued research reports on the company after the release of its second quarter financial results are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Opppenheimer & Co., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Financial forecasts

(All financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.)

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $363-million in 2017, rising 15 per cent to $419-million in 2018.

Earnings estimates have been relatively stable over recent months with slightly lower expectations for this year. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $368-million for 2017 and $419-million for 2018.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis based on 2018 estimates.

According to Bloomberg, the one-year consensus target price is $26.92 (U.S.), suggesting there is over 11 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, two analysts revised their target prices, one with an upward revision and the other with a downward revision. All target prices are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Colin Rusch, the analyst from Oppenheimer, increased his target price to $30 from $28. Taking an opposing approach, Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs reduced his target price by $1 to $23.

Insider transactions

This month, three management executives have sold shares in the market.

According to Bloomberg, on Aug. 14, Daniel Elkort, executive vice-president and general counsel, sold 4,100 shares at an average price of approximately $24.08 per share. Prior to that, on Aug. 1, two insiders were sellers. Esben Pedersen, chief investment officer, sold 1,200 shares at an average price of approximately $25.18 per share and Christopher Shugart, the senior vice-president of operations, divested 500 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, this utility stock has seen its share price rally by an impressive 20 per cent.

The share price may retreat in the near-term. Looking back over the past two years, the share price has traded largely between $24 (Cdn.) and $32 (Cdn.) and is currently approaching the upper end of this trading band. Furthermore, over the past three years, the stock price has fallen during the fourth quarter. If history repeats itself, a pullback could be on the way and this may present investors with a more attractive entry point. This is a stock to watch.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is initial downside support around $30. Failing that, there is support around $28, close to its 200-day moving average (at $28.32), and then near $25. The stock has initial overhead resistance around $33.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Aug. 15 close ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $22.42 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $16.50 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $9.35 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $12.93 CHE.UN-T Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund $18.50 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $92.22 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $79.22 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $34.26 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $20.45 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $14.84 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $19.85 KL-T Kirkland Lake Gold Inc $13.51 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $24.26 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $22.89 PBL-T Pollard Banknote Ltd. $12.39 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $3.48 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $99.63 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $45.70 Negative Breakouts AAV-T Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd $8.01 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $27.82 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $15.76 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $1.59 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $41.99 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $8.52 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.28 DII/B-T Dorel Industries Inc $30.90 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $31.39 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $15.74 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.21 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $2.25 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $26.26 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $3.58 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $14.50 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.20 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $23.12 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $20.15 KEY-T Keyera Corp $35.71 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.60 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $13.21 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $25.48 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $40.11 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $0.73 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $3.53 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $10.15 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.13 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $6.53 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $7.59 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $25.15 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $28.69 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $2.21 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $2.86 X-T TMX Group Ltd $65.33 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $18.85 VSN-T Veresen Inc $17.46 WJX-T Wajax Corp $19.78 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $1.80 Source: Bloomberg

