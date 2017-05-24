Turning to Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index climbed 18 points, or 0.12 per cent. There were 116 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 129 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.21 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.18 per cent and the Nasdaq composite index rallied 0.08 per cent.

Distribution policy

Dream Global REIT pays a monthly distribution of 6.667 cents per unit, or 80 cents per unit yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 7.7 per cent. Management has maintained the distribution at this level since 2011.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms that have issued research reports on the REIT since the beginning of the year, seven reports are buy recommendations and three are hold or neutral recommendations.

The ten firms issuing recent research reports are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Eight Capital, GMP, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities and Value Investment Principals.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of 87 cents for 2017, rising to 91 cents in 2018. The consensus adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit estimate is 78 cents in 2017 and 80 cents the following year.

Earnings expectations have been relatively stable. For instance, three months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were 89 cents for 2017 and 90 cents for 2018. The Street was anticipating AFFO per unit of 78 cents for 2017 and 79 cents for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 11.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate, and at a price-to-AFFO multiple of 13 times the 2018 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $10.70, suggesting the REIT is nearly fairly valued. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $10, $10.25, $10.50, $10.75, four at $11, and $11.50.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, several analysts revised their expectations –all higher. Sam Damiani, the analyst from TD Securities, lifted his target price to $11 from $10.50. Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial increased his target price by 50 cents to $11. Michael Markidis from Desjardins Securities took his target price up to $11 from $10. Yashwant Sankpal from CIBC World Market hiked his target price to $10 from $9.50. Pammi Bir from Scotia Capital tweaked his target price higher by 25 cents, increasing it to $10.25. Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity increased his target price to $10.50 from $10. Lastly, Jimmy Shan from GMP took his target price up to $10.75 from $10.50.

Insider transaction activity

Only one insider has reported transaction activity in the public market so far this year. On March 3, president and chief executive officer Jane Gavan exercised her rights and sold just over half of the corresponding number of units, selling 12,622 units in the public market that same day.

Chart watch

The units are in an uptrend. Year to date, the unit price is up over 10 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite real estate sector index gain of 4.1 per cent. Dream Global REIT is the sixth top performing security in the TSX composite real estate sector out of the 21 members in the index.

On continued price strength, there is initial overhead resistance around $10.50, and after that, around $11, and then at $11.50.

Should the positive price momentum pause and the unit price retreat, there is initial support around $10, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $9.88). Failing that, there is support around $9.50, near its 200-day moving average (at $9.42), and after that, there is support around $9.

==

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 23 close AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $13.59 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.22 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $15.27 BLX-T Boralex Inc $22.05 DRG.UN-T Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust $10.45 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $8.22 FIH.U-T Fairfax India Holdings Corp. $14.25 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $29.50 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $22.44 KEY-T Keyera Corp $41.00 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $88.29 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $34.64 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $21.47 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.62 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.75 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $22.32 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $93.58 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $5.63 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $16.29 SEC-T Senvest Capital $188.56 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $9.70 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.50 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.83 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $12.84 WPRT-T Westport Innovations Inc $2.24 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $3.10 Negative Breakouts ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $11.12 AIM-T Aimia Inc $2.42 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $14.71 GBT-T BMTC Group Inc $12.00 CARA-T Cara Operations Ltd $23.65 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $7.55 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. $10.82 GH-T Gamehost Inc $9.88 G-T Goldcorp Inc $18.29 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $15.10 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.11 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $62.70 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.38 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $11.72 SAP-T Saputo Inc $43.31 Source: Bloomberg

