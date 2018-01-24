WestJet shares are taxiing for takeoff

Swooping in on airline stocks when they're down has been working wonders for investors who can stomach this notoriously volatile sector. Well buckle up: Amid talk of price wars, one of these buying dips is now approaching.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. and Air Canada have been struggling with lower airfares, which has been weighing on their respective share prices over the past three months.

WestJet shares have fallen more than 12 per cent since October and Air Canada shares have fallen nearly 20 per cent over the same period.

U.S. airlines hit their own air pocket on Wednesday, after United Airlines reported that it was planning to increase its passenger capacity over the next three years, raising concerns about a return to debilitating airfare wars in the airline sector. Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc., the parent company, fell 11.5 per cent on Wednesday.

The corrections look intriguing, given that rebounds can be sweet if you time them right.

If you had bought WestJet shares in the depths of the oil-induced Canadian economic downturn in early 2016, for example, you would have scored a 66-per-cent gain in about six months as the economy recovered. Is there a similarly attractive buying opportunity today?

Airline stocks are not for everyone. Given their severe ups and downs (and, in many cases, frequent trips to bankruptcy court), the stocks haven't served long-term investors well at all.

But many observers believe that recent North American consolidation and cost discipline have given the sector a better profile – a view shared by the legendary Warren Buffett. He swore off airline stocks for decades before his company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., invested heavily in the U.S. airline sector in 2016.

WestJet, in particular, is a name worth focusing on today, given its low valuation, its track record of profitability and the fact that its share price has lagged rival Air Canada over the past two years.

The stock is off its highs for several reasons. Broadly speaking, airline fuel costs have been rising; United Airlines disclosed in its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday that its fuel costs increased an alarming 20 per cent over last year.

As well, air fares are declining, especially in Canada where new discount airlines are driving a turf war. According to Ben Cherniavsky, an analyst at Raymond James, the base fare for a WestJet flight between Edmonton and Winnipeg could be found recently for $22, if booked six weeks in advance. That's down from $106 for the same flight two years ago.

In this case, the culprit is Flair Airlines Ltd., an ultra-low cost carrier (or ULCC) based in Kelowna, B.C., that is forcing bigger, costlier airlines to respond to the competitive threat.

Risk-averse investors might believe that an all-out turf war will kill WestJet's profitability. But there's a bullish case here that looks appealing now that the shares are down.

First, WestJet is poised to respond with more than lower-priced tickets; it is also launching its own ultra-low cost operation, called Swoop. Mr. Cherniavsky expects the new operation, while small, will be profitable and will protect WestJet's business.

"Swoop will make it very difficult for any other ULCC to stay in the air or get off the ground; in this respect, we see it as more of a defensive tool than a growth initiative," the analyst said in a recent note.

Second, it's reasonable to bet that Canadian airfares have only one direction to go from here: up. Mr. Cherniavksy has been tracking changes in airfares since 2003. His airfare index has plummeted to levels last seen in 2005, which suggests to him that pricing can't get much worse.

And finally, even higher fuel prices, driven to some extent by the rising price of crude oil, is relatively less concerning to WestJet.

The price of West Texas intermediate crude has rallied above $65 (U.S.) a barrel, up more than 40 per cent in the past six months. But according to Mr. Cherniavsky, 23 per cent of the Calgary-based airline's seating capacity is exposed to oil-soaked Alberta. This exposure suggests a natural hedge: Higher oil prices support the provincial economy, which should translate into higher demand for plane tickets.

Earlier this month, Mr. Cherniavsky upgraded his recommendation on WestJet to "outperform" from "market perform." He also raised his price target to $31 (Canadian) from $28, even as the share price declined.

Buying into the dip too early doesn't mean that it's wrong.