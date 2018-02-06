What just happened to markets?

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

There is no economic or corporate data point that set off the selling Monday, and that's part of the problem.

The lack of clear catalyst caused indiscriminate selling in all risk categories, including commodities, emerging market debt and cryptocurrencies.

Story continues below advertisement

There is some derivatives-related shenanigans surrounding the CBOE Volatility (VIX) Index that is at least in part responsible for market weakness, so it will be a few days before we completely understand what's going on.

My reading, so far, is that a normal market correction after a huge rally to start the year morphed into something more intense. Specifically, a popular trade that saw hedge funds and other speculative investors shorting the VIX index has to be unwound. Trading in the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN has been halted after falling 80 per cent in value and its underwriters are debating liquidating the product.

The best description of the VIX-related options activity came from Reuters. As the VIX rose, speculators with short positions rushed to cover their positions, driving the index rapidly higher. At that point, algorithms programmed to sell equities when the VIX climbs went in to overdrive. In short, blame the machines,

"'The day started out fairly orderly, but somehow it took a turn for a worse, and then panic set in,' Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. 'There may have been some pretty sizeable program trades that were clicked in. It just looks like some institutional program selling,' he said.

"Volatility spike boosts U.S. options hedging activity" – Reuters

"VIX at 38 Is Waterloo for the Beloved Short Volatility Trade" - Bloomberg

"@lisaabramowicz1 The VIX has gone vertical, now at the highest level since March 2009" – (chart) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"The VIX Spike Deserved to Happen" – Gadfly

"Oil eases, but avoids stocks-style volatility" – Reuters

=====

Bloomberg attempted to uncover the root cause of market weakness, but the explanations sound entirely "after the fact" to me at least. The potential culprits listed are bond yields, Federal Reserve policy, overheated technical and valuation measures and the shorting volatility trade mentioned above.

"What on Earth Happened to Stocks? Here's Where to Cast the Blame" – Bloomberg

=====

Story continues below advertisement

As far as "what do I do now?," the Financial Times' Alphaville site (free access with registration) helpfully collected advice from major Wall Street analysts and strategists. The quantitative strategy team at JP Morgan wrote,

"The fact that small caps, tax beneficiaries, value and domestic stocks are lagging since the bill (e.g., vs. international, growth, large-cap tech) is evidence that fiscal reforms are not fully priced in. In terms of timing market downside risk, we would be more concerned about the period after the Q1 earnings season (e.g., in 'sell in May'), when fiscal reforms are likely to be priced in and central banks make further progress on the normalization of monetary policy.

"Inhale, exhale, pause" – FT Alphaville

=====

Tweet of the Day: "@michaelsantoli Maybe this market shock is "about" $XIV and other short-volatility instruments the same way the late-2015 correction was "about" that doomed Third Avenue junk fund. Meaning it's not so much a "cause" as a symptom, emblem and ultimately a sacrificial offering to the market gods." – Twitter

Diversion: "Top Global Destinations On The Rise According to TripAdvisor" – Arch Daily