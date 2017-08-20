Jason Del Vicario has been trimming positions in some of his best-performing stocks and shoring up cash, preparing for a potential market correction. Mr. Del Vicario, who oversees about $115-million in assets as a portfolio manager and investment adviser at HollisWealth, a division of Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., believes the market “is topping out.” Over the past year, his firm’s moderate-growth fund has returned about 9 per cent, compared to about 1 per cent for the S&P TSX composite index. The Globe recently spoke with Mr. Del Vicario about his take on the markets and regrets over not buying certain high-flying stocks a lot sooner.

