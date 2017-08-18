As popular as ETFs have become, there’s not enough room in the marketplace for every fund now available.

So expect to see more of the kind of announcement that BlackRock Canada’s iShares division made a couple of months ago. By the end of September or thereabouts, seven of the firm’s exchange-traded funds will be terminated. Five are fund-of-fund products in the “portfolio builder” series, and the other two are cover emerging markets (Brazil and the BRIC countries – Brazil, Russia, Indian and China).

